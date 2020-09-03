Preston eyeing summer move for Aston Villa forward

Preston North End are eyeing a loan move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

It’s been a very quiet window for the North West club so far with no new signings arriving at Deepdale.

Preston finished four points short of the top six last season and were outscored by all but two of the other sides in the top half of the Championship, suggesting that reinforcements may be needed in the final third.

It appears Alex Neil is considering looking to the loan market to add more firepower as Nixon has reported that Davis is one of the forwards that they’re interested in.

It is understood that should Preston look to bring in some new faces in the current window, a loan move for the 22-year-old Villa man is a signing they would be keen to make.

Davis was little more than a bit-part player for the Premier League club last season starting just seven times and coming off the bench on 16 occasions.

With Villa thought to be showing an interest in Brentford’s Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, it appears opportunities may be hard to come by for him next term.

The Verdict

If Preston are serious about making a promotion push next term, then, for me, they need to add some more firepower in the final third.

The addition of Davis could provide them with that. The 22-year-old could benefit from some regular football and a step down to Championship level.

It seems they could be set to benefit from the fact that Villa seem to be pushing hard for some new attacking signings as it may leave the forward excess to requirements.

The only concern the Premier League club may have is the lack of chances Andre Green got while on loan there last term.