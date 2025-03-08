Preston North End's Duane Holmes is reportedly in "advanced talks" over a move to MLS side Houston Dynamo, with his long-term Deepdale future appearing to be uncertain.

Houston Dynamo's interest in Holmes was first called on Friday evening by reporter Pete O'Rourke, who broke the news of "advanced talks" taking place via his X account.

The two-cap United States international joined Preston from Huddersfield Town in July 2023 and has gone on to make 72 appearances. Holmes impressed in his debut campaign at Deepdale by registering five goals and six assists across all competitions - a personal best since the 2017/18 League One season with Scunthorpe United that earned him a move to Derby County - but the current term has proved a struggle.

Duane Holmes' Preston North End stats, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 37 5 6 2024/25 35 1 2

Holmes has made 29 appearances in the Championship, but just six of those have been starts as he's struggled to make much of an impact under Paul Heckingbottom. His season was brought to an abrupt end last month when he suffered a leg break just 18 minutes into Preston's 1-0 victory over Norwich City, though, adding to the uncertainty around his future with the Lancashire side.

Preston North End's Duane Holmes in "advanced talks" over Houston Dynamo transfer

After O'Rourke revealed "advanced talks" between the two parties, a report from the Lancashire Evening Post has offered an additional update.

As per that report, there has been Stateside interest in Holmes and a move to Dynamo is very much on the cards.

The MLS primary transfer window remains open until April 23 and a contract offer is said to be on the table for Holmes after the season began late last month.

Holmes, however, is yet to receive a new contract offer from the Lilywhites. He is out of contract in the summer and although discussions have reportedly been held, no formal offer has been put forward at this moment in time.

Houston Dynamo could be a good move for Preston North End's Duane Holmes

It could definitely be an appealing transfer for Holmes, who was actually born in the United States before moving to England at a very young age.

The ex-Huddersfield man has earned two caps for his nation of birth, both of which came in friendlies back in 2019, and would hope to add to that tally by catching the eye back in the MLS.

Even before his leg break, he appeared to be some way down in Heckingbottom's pecking order and has lost his way as a consistent starter in this side, so a fresh start may be what's needed.

Related Preston North End face big Robbie Brady decision - Burnley evidence could sway Heckingbottom The Irishman rolled back the years with a sublime strike against his former side, and will be hoping to earn a new contract at Deepdale this summer

Holmes still has a lot to offer Preston but could be a shrewd addition to a Dynamo side that finished fifth out of 14 clubs in last season's MLS Western Conference.