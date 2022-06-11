Preston dealt blow in bid to bring back 2021/22 loanee

Preston’s attempts to bring back Daniel Iversen have been dealt a blow after Leicester issued a transfer update on the Danish goalkeeper.

Iversen was key to Preston last season, playing in 46 games and keeping 13 clean sheets. Iversen was the difference in many games for North End last season, making a string of point-winning displays on a weekly basis.

It was no surprise that Preston were keen to bring him back to Deepdale but their attempts to do so have been dealt a blow according to Lancashire Live.

Iversen has a contract until 2025 meaning any attempts to sign him permanently would have been difficult, but Leicester have since admitted that they’d be willing to sell Iversen if the right offer came in and will not be open to loaning him out once again.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to find a permanent home as he looks to carry on his excellent form and that could be of interest to Middlesbrough who have enquired about him recently.

That means Preston have turned their attentions elsewhere, with Ryan Lowe recently admitted that they will be looking at the loan market once again, with reports elsewhere linking Freddie Woodman to the club in a loan-to-buy move, giving North End the option of signing the Newcastle United man permanently in 2023.

The Verdict

Preston will need to move for a keeper after Declan Rudd’s retirement and it was always going to be difficult to convince Leicester to part with Iversen at a fee that suited the Lancashire side.

That being said, it’s an area that desperately needs strengthening at Deepdale and it won’t be cheap to do so, given the limited number of goalkeepers available on a free transfer this summer.

A loan-to-buy will certainly suit Preston, but it may make sense to part with the money now, rather than later.