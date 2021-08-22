Preston could hand opportunity to 28-year-old who recently left Premier League club

Preston North End are considering a move for striker Connor Wickham, a report from Lancs Live has revealed.

Wickham is currently a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, following the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Now however, it seems as though there is a chance that the 28-year-old could soon be back in action with a move to Deepdale.

According to this latest update, Wickham trained with Preston earlier this week, after the player’s agent offered North End the chance to take him on trial.

The striker is also said to have been present at Deepdale for Preston’s 1-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday afternoon, after which he took part in a warm down with the rest of the unused players from North End’s squad.

However, it is thought that Preston have so far yet to make a decision over whether or not to offer Wickham a deal, with the club still exploring other potential striker targets.

One of those is said to be Manchester City’s Liam Delap, with North End one of a number of Championship clubs understood to be keen on a loan move for the 18-year-old.

The Verdict

You do feel as though a move to Wickham is certainly an interesting prospect for Preston to consider.

It seems clear that North End do need to add some extra firepower to their options sooner rather than later, having lacked a regular goalscorer in recent times.

Wickham’s record is not the most prolific, while injuries have also been a problem for him in the past, meaning there would definitely be a risk to this particular move.

However, if Preston are unable to bring another target in, then Wickham may still have something to offer them, and the fact he is available on a free transfer, would at least help the club from a financial perspective as well.