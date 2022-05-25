Preston considering summer transfer swoop for Tottenham player

Preston are keen on securing Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett on loan next season if the forward is allowed to leave.

Ryan Lowe is preparing for his first full season in charge and it’s expected to be a busy summer for North End, with the new boss looking to bring in plenty of new players.

Signing at least one striker will be the priority, particularly as Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa after his productive loan spell.

And, according to Sun reporter Tom Barclay, Scarlett is a name on Preston’s radar, although they could face competition to land the player.

“You’d think the next step in Scarlett’s progression would probably be a loan out next season. If Spurs do decide to do that, there will be plenty of takers. I’m told Preston amongst those in the Championship who have shown interest.”

Pleasingly for Preston, it has been reported elsewhere that the 18-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan.

Scarlett signed a new long-term contract with Spurs this afternoon, showing he is highly-rated by key figures at the club.

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Preston as Scarlett is a talented young player who has shone for Spurs at various age groups and has been involved in the first-team.

So, he is clearly someone with talent but he needs to be playing regularly and North End could offer that game time to the teenager.

Lowe’s record with young players, including Archer, means top clubs may see Deepdale as the ideal destination for their players, so this is one that could happen in the window.

