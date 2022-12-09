Preston confirm fresh player agreement reached

Preston have confirmed that Ryan Ledson has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder has been a regular for Ryan Lowe this season, featuring in 18 Championship fixtures so far and generally impressing as North End look to push for a play-off spot.

However, with his previous deal expiring in the summer, there had been doubts about the future of Ledson but he ended any speculation by agreeing fresh terms, which were announced on the club’s media on Friday evening.

And, speaking to the the official site, Lowe shared his delight that the deal was finalised.

“He hasn’t missed any games since. We have to recover him properly, but he rarely misses sessions and credit where credit’s due because he’s earned this new contract. The club obviously invested heavily in him when he first came here and this is now about protecting our assets, so I’m over the moon for Ryan.

“He’s a great lad to have around the place and that comes on top of his footballing ability.”

The verdict

This is good news for Preston as Ledson has been a reliable player for Lowe this season and, as the manager says, it’s about protecting the asset from the perspective of the club too.

So, it makes sense for all parties to get this over the line and it will be a relief for Ledson who can now look ahead without any uncertainty.

Now, all focus is on the pitch and it will be about building on what has been a good campaign so far for Preston, even if there is room for improvement.

