Preston closing in on off-field appointment with figure from League One club

Fleetwood Town‘s James Wallace is in advanced talks about joining Preston North End as the Championship club’s new recruitment chief, according to Football Insider.

Wallace took up his role with Fleetwood in 2018 after retiring from a playing career that included spells with Everton and Sheffield United, and has been responsible for bringing ex-Preston players Joe Garner and Tom Clarke to Higbury in recent times.

Now however, it seems as though it is Wallace who could now be set for a move to Deepdale instead.

According to this latest report, North End are now in advanced talks about appointing Wallace to lead their recruitment drive this summer.

All parties are said to be confident a deal will be completed, with Preston having apparently looked at a variety of options before settling on Wallace.

The Deepdale club have been without a head of recruitment since Joe Savage left the role in December 2020, to take up a position in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

While Fleetwood only avoided relegation from League One on the final day of this season, Preston currently sit 14th in the Championship table, with one game of their campaign still to be played.

The Verdict

This does seem like it could be a rather good appointment for Preston.

It feels as though there could be a fair amount of turnover in players at Deepdale this summer, as Ryan Lowe looks to put his own mark on this squad.

As a result, it would make sense to bring in a recruitment chief to help with that, and Wallace does look like a good option, given he knows the sort of players Preston go for, and the success he has had at Fleetwood with the likes of Paddy Lane.

You feel therefore, that this will be a rather interesting summer at Deepdale, as Preston look to put together a side that can help them break into the Championship’s top six.