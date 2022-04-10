Preston clarify recent takeover claims as update provided

Preston have denied claims by Chris Kirchner that they raised the price after reaching an agreement with him to buy the club.

The American businessman, who is now expected to complete the purchase of Derby County, had been in advanced talks with North End before it was revealed that the deal was off.

Since then, Kirchner has claimed on Twitter that the talks broke down due to the key figures at Preston moving the goalposts in terms of the price.

However, in a statement issued on the club’s official site, the club hit back at Kirchner insisting that his claims are false.

“The most important point to make absolutely clear is that contrary to suggestions in the public domain we at no time increased the asking price from the price and terms included in the originally agreed offer.”

As mentioned, Kirchner is now set to buy Derby, having reached an agreement with the administrators that saw him named as the preferred bidder.

Meanwhile, there has been no major update from Preston regarding a takeover since talks with Kirchner breaking down.

The verdict

You can understand why the club wanted to put out a response as Kirchner’s comments prompted a lot of talk among the fan base as to what had actually gone on.

So, it’s good for them to hear this, although it’s now a case of choosing who to believe. Ultimately though, the only thing that matters is that Kirchner won’t be buying Preston, with his focus now entirely on Derby.

For North End, they will hope that new parties show an interest as they ideally want fresh investment to help the club kick-on in the future.

