Preston captain Alan Browne makes honest admission after Blackburn defeat

Preston were beaten 1-0 by neighbours Blackburn on Saturday leaving captain Alan Browne ‘absolutely gutted’.

It was a rain-soaked game at Ewood Park where both teams struggled to create clear cut chances. However, it was Blackburn who edged the game through a Ben Brereton-Diaz header.

The Stoke-born Chilean international flicked in a Reda Khadra cross scoring his fourth goal in as many games, leaving Preston pointless.

Speaking to club media after the game, Preston captain Browne was disappointed that Rovers scored with ‘their only chance’ of the game: “I’m absolutely gutted. I think they have one chance the whole game and they took it. I think that was a difference.

“It was a horrible game, it was never going to be the case of a team outclassing the other. I think you saw plenty of times the ball stopping in the grass.”

Browne was honest about his side’s performance, frustrated at their inability to take chances: “Our final ball let us down, we didn’t take chances and we were punished at the other end. It’s just not good enough.

“We knew what we had to do to play to the conditions and we just couldn’t get that goal. They’ve gone up the other end and punished us again. It’s just a kick in the face really. We just need to fix it sooner rather than later.”

The defeat means Preston are 18th with 25 points, eight adrift of the play-off places, and nine clear of the relegation zone.

Browne and his teammates are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host relegation battling Barnsley at Deepdale.

The Verdict

Preston were unable to build on their determined performance against Fulham. The key difference between the sides clearly was confidence.

Preston created more chances than Blackburn, but they weren’t better chances. Blackburn got into better areas than Preston and ultimately took their goal well from one of the division’s best strikers this season.

The problem for Preston was on show in this game as they lack a consistent level of creativity needed for their forwards which is something that has to be addressed tactically and with recruitment.

If they are unable to address those issues, this looks like being another frustrating season for North End.