Preston boss Frankie McAvoy laments key failings in honest assessment of Derby draw

Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy admitted his side were not good enough in their 0-0 draw at home to Derby County on Saturday.

Preston were second best in large periods of the game, most notably in the first half as Derby moved the ball around and looked the sharper side.

It wasn’t until the second half, following three substitutions and a change of shape, that McAvoy’s side started to look like a threat in the game.

It was a bumper 18,092 crowd at Deepdale as supporters came out to celebrate and pay tribute North End owner Trevor Hemmings but they were unable to capitalise on a ramped-up atmosphere.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, McAvoy admitted his side just weren’t good enough: “In the first half, we were nowhere near good enough I thought Derby were way superior, the better team.

"We were going to change it in terms of some personnel at half-time but I thought the performance was so bad that they needed to go out and show they were better than they showed in the first half." The changes did improve the Lilywhites slightly, as the best chance of the game fell to Emil Riis Jakobsen who was unable to put it away. But McAvoy praised Derby and admitted the occasion may have been a factor in their underwhelming display: "It has been a sombre week for everyone, Mr Hemmings passing away. Sometimes the occasion can get the better of you, that might have been the case. "But you have to credit Derby, I thought they were excellent in the first half. Their movement caused us issues and we couldn't get close to them. The Verdict McAvoy is right to criticise his side as they were second best for large periods. If you take away the emotional factor to the game, to be dominated at home by away opposition isn't good enough. There seems to be a struggle of balance in the approach to games. It's either too defensive or too open and it's just not working for North End at the moment which is why they've picked up six draws and just two wins this season. However, they are proving to be a difficult team to beat and if Preston do find that balance they need in games, they will start to climb the table.