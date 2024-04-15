Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth are all interested in signing Exeter City midfielder Reece Cole.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Football League trio are all considering moves for the 26-year-old.

Cole joined Exeter last summer, signing from non-league side Hayes and Yeading to return to the EFL.

Since making that move, the midfielder has impressed considerably for the Grecians. In total, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions to help Exeter to 12th place in the current League One table.

Now, it seems as though that form from Cole is starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the football pyramid.

EFL trio eyeing move for Reece Cole

According to this latest update, Preston, Portsmouth and Bolton are now all interested in a potential move for Cole when the window reopens at the end of this season.

It is thought that all three clubs have been monitoring the performances of Cole this season, as they consider a potential move for the 26-year-old.

There is currently just over a year remaining on the midfielder's contract with Exeter. As a result, this summer could be the club's final chance to cash in on Cole, who previously began his career with Brentford.

Portsmouth and Bolton chasing League One promotion

Preston look as though they will be playing in the Championship next season, after a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend dealt a blow to their play-offs hopes.

Meanwhile, following a 1-1 draw with Bolton at the weekend, Portsmouth need just one more point from their last three games to secure back to the Championship.

For their part, Bolton are third in the table, four points behind second place Derby - albeit with a game in hand - with just three games remaining.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Portsmouth 43 +35 91 2nd Derby County 44 +38 86 3rd Bolton Wanderers 43 +33 82 As of 15th April 2024

As a result, the Trotters may be facing the lottery of the play-offs in their own pursuit of a place in the Championship.

All three teams are next in action on Tuesday night, with Preston going to Southampton, Bolton hosting Shrewsbury. Portsmouth meanwhile, welcome Barnsley to Fratton Park, in the game that could confirm promotion for John Mousinho's side.

Cole could be a smart signing

It does look as though the signing of Cole would be a rather good for one of those three teams to make if they can pull it off over the course of the summer.

Goals from midfield are a major asset for any club, and Cole has shown for Exeter this season that he can provide that, while also creating opportunities for his teammates with those assists as well.

As a result, he could certainly be a useful for option for the likes of Preston, Portsmouth and Bolton to target once the window opens again, to add that extra threat to their side.

Indeed, given there is a chance all three of these sides could be in the Championship next season, winning the battle for his signature could be something of a coup for whichever of these sides win the race for him.

Beyond that, his contract situation also means he could well be an affordable option for these sides to try and sign once the market opens once again.

With that in mind, this could well be a deal that is worth pursuing for Preston, Portsmouth and Bolton come the end of the current campaign.