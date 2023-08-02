Highlights Preston have made another promising signing in centre-back Jack Whatmough, who adds much-needed competition to the backline.

Whatmough has proven his reliability and consistency in the Championship, with a strong track record of performances.

The three-year deal highlights that this move is a step up for Whatmough, as Preston aim for a top-half finish and beyond, and shows the manager's clear trust in the new recruit.

Ryan Lowe has made another promising signing with second defensive recruitment of the window.

Preston have continued to utilise the market with the arrival of free agent Jack Whatmough.

The 26-year-old defender departed Wigan Athletic this summer amid the Latics financial woes in search of a new venture, and he has not been short of potential suitors.

Fellow Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers were interested in the former Portsmouth man with numerous offers on the table, according to Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

Whatmough becomes sixth signing of the transfer window and second from Wigan Athletic following the signing of forward Will Keane.

He joins fellow recruits Danish midfielder Mads Frökjaer-Jensen, Duane Holmes and Layton Stewart on a permanent basis while Calvin Ramsay joins on loan.

Who is Jack Whatmough?

Following a first full season of Championship football last term, Whatmough is an accomplished centre-half in the EFL who brings an ever-present consistency to the backline.

Despite finishing bottom of the pile, the defender was a standout performer at the DW Stadium, playing 37 times and registering eight clean sheets - including a late goal in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield back in February.

The Portsmouth academy graduate made his name, however, down south where he became a reliable figure in Pompey’s push for promotion from League One, amassing more than 100 appearances for his former club.

Performances led to a move to Greater Manchester in 2021 where he won the League One title with Wigan prior to their relegation while being named the club’s player of the year after recording another 16 clean sheets, proving to be a formidable force at the back.

What will Whatmough add to the Preston backline?

With Sheffield Wednesday reportedly in for Bambo Diaby, according to Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live, Whatmough provides much-needed competition for the centre-back slots.

Typically operating in a back three under Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites recorded 17 clean sheets across the course of the season with 59 goals conceded, a respectable return exposed by a lacklustre frontline.

With a whole year of Championship football under his belt, he has demonstrated his ability to perform in the second tier and slot into the back three comfortably, while an adjustment to the system could take some time for him to transition into.

Is this a smart move for both parties?

As previously mentioned, with three central defensive positions up for grabs and the potential departure of Diaby, numbers are needed. The final run-in saw the likes of Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer and fan-favourite Liam Lindsay occupy the spots with little in the way of competition or cover across a 46-game campaign.

Averaging more than 30 appearances per season, Whatmough has proven his reliability and consistency to perform when called upon and at 26, has many of his better years ahead of him.

The three-year deal as confirmed by the club proves this is not a stop-gap move for either side of this deal while more Whatmough, it is a step up the pyramid as Preston aim for a top-half finish and above and can hopefully leave his relegation battle days behind for now.

And arguably most importantly, his new manager has clear trust in his new recruit. Speaking to official club media, he stated: ““Once we knew Jack was available and we’d spoken to him, we were really keen to get it done and I’m happy we’ve got him on board.

“He’s a footballing centre half who can play out from the back with a good range of passing and most importantly he’s a solid defender.”