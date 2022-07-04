Preston announce arrival of 22-y/o attacking midfielder

Preston have confirmed that Ben Woodburn has joined the club on an initial one-year deal after a successful trial.

The attacking midfielder, who is known for coming through the ranks at Liverpool and becoming their youngest scorer, has been on the lookout for a new club this summer after his deal at Anfield expired.

Ryan Lowe decided to bring the 22-year-old in to train with North End and Woodburn quickly caught the eye, earning praise from the boss for his performances in training and he scored in the friendly win over Bamber Bridge over the weekend.

Therefore, Preston have moved quickly to offer the Welsh international a contract and it was announced on their official site than a 12-month deal has been agreed. As well as that, the Championship side have the option to extend Woodburn’s deal by an additional year.

The player does have experience in the second tier earlier in his career but his most recent game time came with Hearts, with Woodburn making 28 appearances as the Edinburgh outfit came third in the Scottish top-flight.

The verdict

Ultimately, you have to trust Lowe on this one. He moved swiftly to bring Woodburn to the club on trial initially and he has clearly been very impressed with what he’s seen.

So, with that the case, they’re right to offer him a contract and a one-year deal makes it pretty low risk for North End.

From Woodburn’s perspective, this gives him the chance to try and settle after plenty of loan spells and Lowe could be just what he needs to get his career back on track.

