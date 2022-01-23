Preston and Rotherham among clubs eyeing 20-goal striker

A number of Championship and League One clubs are interested in signing Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Morecambe have found life tough in League One this season, after winning promotion to the third-tier for the first time in their history during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Shrimps are currently 21st in the current standings, one point from safety, although an excellent 3-2 win at home to promotion chasing Wycombe on Saturday will give them hope of a great escape.

If they are to avoid relegation, then Stockton will surely have a big role to play, with the striker scoring his 20th goal in 31 appearances in all competitions this season when he netted the winner in that victory over the Chairboys.

However, it seems there is plenty of interest in the striker from elsewhere, as club look to get business done in the final few days of the January transfer window.

According to this latest update, Championship duo Preston North End and Barnsley, as well as League One promotion chasers Rotherham and Oxford, are all considering moves for Stockton.

It is thought that Morecambe are bracing themselves for offers for Stockton in the coming days.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Stockton’s contract with Morecambe, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that this interest is starting to emerge in Stockton as we near the end of the window.

The striker has been in absolutely sensational form for Morecambe so far this season, showing he is capable of getting goals even in a side battling against relegation.

As a result, with these sides who have been linked arguably all lacking cover in the centre forward, a move for Stockton would seemingly make sense for them.

But considering how important he is to Morecambe, and the fact that they are not under any pressure to sell this month given his contract situation, this may not be an easy deal for any side to complete.