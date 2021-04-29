Preston and Millwall in transfer tussle over 24-y/o midfielder

Millwall and Preston are ready to move for Cameron Brannagan in the summer, providing Oxford United don’t win promotion to the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for Karl Robinson’s side since joining from Liverpool, with his performances in League One catching the eye.

And, according to Football Insider, North End will rival the Lions in pursuit of Brannagan, if the U’s aren’t playing in the second tier themselves next season.

Both sides are set for busy summer windows as they look to freshen up their squads, and midfield could be a key area to strengthen.

Whilst no fee is mentioned in the update, Oxford are likely to demand a decent sum for the talented Brannagan, who is known for his all-action style and his composure in possession.

Plus, they won’t be in a position where they are forced to sell, as the player still has two years left on his contract.

Oxford are currently one point and one place outside the play-off places with two games to go, although Charlton, who sit in 8th, do have a game in hand on Robinson’s men.

The verdict

This rumour should excite Preston and Millwall fans because Brannagan is someone who would bring a lot to their respective XI’s if he signed.

Clearly, he is ready to make the step up from League One, so if Oxford aren’t promoted you would still expect him to secure a move away.

Ultimately, this is one that is going to develop in the coming weeks and months, and it will be interesting to see where Brannagan is playing his football next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.