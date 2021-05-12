Preston and Hull City handed potential transfer boost as EFL boss comments on 24-year-old’s future

Randell Williams has been offered a new deal by Exeter City, but manager Matt Taylor expects the winger to leave the club this summer.



Exeter are preparing for another year in League Two after missing out on a play-off finish this season, finishing three points off seventh.

The Grecians may lose a couple of key players this summer, with Jake Taylor and Randell Williams both expected to leave despite being offered new contracts by the club.

Williams caught the eye last season, registering 14 assists in League Two before the campaign was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winger attracted interest from the likes of Preston North End, Barnsley and Stoke City, but remained at St. James’ Park. Hull City are also believed to have had a bid turned down for his signature.

The 24-year-old, who has scored four goals and added two assists in 29 league appearances this term, is now expected to leave Exeter this summer.

Matt Taylor said: “He turned down opportunities to sign for top League One clubs at that time. He wanted to run down his contract and believed there were better opportunities for him.

“Unfortunately his game has struggled due to whatever reason. At no stage this season has he been able to find any form in his game. He’s not hit those heights, I’m afraid.

“We wish him the best in what he chooses to do.”

The Verdict

Taylor is spot on.

Williams has gone off the boil and hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s performances at all.

Fair play to him for wanting to prove himself in League Two for another year, but it is a risk which hasn’t paid off unfortunately.

I still think someone in League One would take a chance on him, but the likes of Barnsley, Hull and Preston’s attentions are likely to have turned to other targets due to the seasons they have had.