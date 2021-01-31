Preston and Blackburn battling to secure Premier League loan before transfer deadline

Blackburn and Preston are both looking to sign Cedric Kipre on loan from West Brom ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The centre-back joined the Baggies before the current campaign, but it hasn’t worked out for him at The Hawthorns, as he has only featured in three cup games all season.

Sam Allardyce’s arrival as Albion boss hasn’t changed Kipre’s fortunes, and Football Insider have revealed that the experienced manager is ready to sanction a switch for the 24-year-old, with Rovers and North End circling.

The update claims that the players representatives are now in talks with the club, and a decision will have to be made tomorrow.

Even though Tony Mowbray managed to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to the club, he still wants more defensive reinforcements, whilst Alex Neil has been seeking to add to his squad all month, particularly in defence where there are doubts about Ben Davies’ long-term future.

Kipre does have plenty of Championship experience, having made over 70 appearances for the Latics over a few years after joining in 2018.

The verdict

The strong defender must be frustrated at his lack of minutes at West Brom, so a temporary switch away would appear to suit all parties.

For Blackburn or Preston, they would be landing someone who is a good player at this level, and he would undoubtedly improve the squad of whoever he joins.

So, it would be a coup for either, and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for Kipre, with a decision to be made in the next 24 hours.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.