“Pressure will grow” – Is Shota Arveladze the right man to take Hull City forward? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is now roughly eight months into his tenure as Tigers boss.

After steering the club safely clear of relegation last season, though, the aims for this campaign have shifted.

After a summer of ambitious recruitment, the expectation is that the Tigers will finish well above their 19th-placed Championship finish from 2021/22.

However, Arveladze has achieved mixed results so far in 2022/23, with the Tigers sitting 15th in the table after last night’s 3-0 thumping at the hands of Stoke City.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they believed the Hull City boss was the right man to lead the club forwards.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Shota Arveladze deserves time either way, whether that be to prove he is the right man for the job, or to prove that he is not.

As ambitious as Hull’s recruitment has been summer, any manager, regardless of the quality of players arriving, is going to have a tough time integrating 16 new arrivals.

We’ve seen some brilliant performances from the Tigers so far and some eye-catching results, but, there have also been some heavy defeats and bad losses thrown in there too.

I think that mixed start simply reflects that the club are a team needing to gel.

As such, Arveladze should be afforded plenty more time yet, but, if he doesn’t improve results over the next couple of months, you can understand why he’d be under pressure.

Hull City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Tigers youth players play for now?

1 of 20 TOM CAIRNEY BRENTFORD FULHAM

Declan Harte

Arveladze is still just in the door with Hull really, especially considering the summer was his first chance to really shape the squad and overhaul it to his liking.

But time is a precious resource in football and results are the only thing that truly matters, so improvements will need to be made in order for him to retain his job long-term.

There have been flashes of promise during his time at the MKM Stadium that suggest he could bring Hull further up the Championship table.

However, if the club is hoping for a promotion push this season, then it is unlikely that the 49-year old will be up to the task.

If the club takes a more long-term approach to progress, then perhaps he could be the man for the job.

Results will need to improve pretty quickly though, with the team having lost four of their last five games which will see the pressure mount on his future.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Hull’s recent form has been alarming.

Four defeats from the club’s last five Championship games is not pretty reading for Arveladze at the Tigers so he will need to arrest the slump sooner rather than later.

The former Rangers striker has a talented team at his disposal with Hull owner Acun Ilicali pumping in the money to allow the club to make plenty of eye-catching signings this summer.

However, with such a high turnover of players you still get the feeling that Arveladze is trying to work out the best way to utilise the squad and at this early stage of the season, I personally think he needs time to see if he can get the best out of them.

There has been moments of quality at the MKM Stadium this season but their form needs to pick-up soon and a poor result against Swansea on the weekend will only heighten the scrutiny on the manager.

Pressure will grow though, if results fail to improve.