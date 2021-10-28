Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Pressure on Speakman and Co’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest club announcement involving Newcastle

Published

2 mins ago

on

A number of Sunderland supporters have reacted to the latest confirmation from the Black Cats that under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman has left the club to move to Newcastle United.

Dickman spent 25 years working within Sunderland’s academy set up and he performed numerous roles with their academy during that time.

He has been the club’s lead under-23s coach since 2017 and he led the Black Cats to the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final last term.

There were times though when the Black Cats’ under-23s did not achieve consistent results during his tenure, but he was still responsible for helping to develop a number of talented players through their academy down the years who went on to make key contributions in the first-team.

Dickman’s departure to Newcastle, where he will not take on the task of leading their under-23s side in Premier League 2 Division 2, has been confirmed by the Black Cats via their official website.

Leaving to Newcastle is always going to be a controversial move for anyone connected with the Black Cats, and Dickman’s legacy for his lengthy service at the Stadium of Light could be tainted by this move.

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Brentford?

Some Sunderland fans were concerned about what this move could mean for the direction of the club’s academy. While others were less concerned and felt a change would not be the worst thing for them.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pressure on Speakman and Co’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest club announcement involving Newcastle

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: