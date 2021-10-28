‘Pressure on Speakman and Co’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest club announcement involving Newcastle

A number of Sunderland supporters have reacted to the latest confirmation from the Black Cats that under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman has left the club to move to Newcastle United.

Dickman spent 25 years working within Sunderland’s academy set up and he performed numerous roles with their academy during that time.

He has been the club’s lead under-23s coach since 2017 and he led the Black Cats to the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final last term.

There were times though when the Black Cats’ under-23s did not achieve consistent results during his tenure, but he was still responsible for helping to develop a number of talented players through their academy down the years who went on to make key contributions in the first-team.

Dickman’s departure to Newcastle, where he will not take on the task of leading their under-23s side in Premier League 2 Division 2, has been confirmed by the Black Cats via their official website.

Leaving to Newcastle is always going to be a controversial move for anyone connected with the Black Cats, and Dickman’s legacy for his lengthy service at the Stadium of Light could be tainted by this move.

Some Sunderland fans were concerned about what this move could mean for the direction of the club’s academy. While others were less concerned and felt a change would not be the worst thing for them.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

All that money and they want what we have. All the best though Elliott — 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘮𝘢𝘯 (@JosephSpeckman) October 28, 2021

Good luck to him but immense contribution is a bit strong. The under 23s barely win a game for 2 years under his stewardship. https://t.co/JGgFBm6Rh1 — ant waterson (@antony_waterson) October 28, 2021

Would have happily seen him sacked 2 years ago but did a decent job turning that around. More concerned about him poaching players from the lower age categories than his departure as a coach. Further pressure on Speakman & Co to show youngsters they're better off with SAFC. — John Kerr (@JohnJKerr) October 28, 2021

Really not bothered, think we needed change ages ago. — newby18 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@newby08) October 28, 2021

Catts or leadbitter to replace👀 — Dec🇫🇷🇩🇪 (@declanprice02) October 28, 2021

I really hope there's some kind of block in place to him tapping up all of our academy talent and dragging them up the road — Steven Cook (@Scookie555) October 28, 2021

Sold his soul but no real loss to the 🔴⚪️ — Noodles 🚴⭐️⚽️🍺🎼 (@NeilMoore4) October 28, 2021

Get leadbitter or catts in https://t.co/Xj0sWroPGp — chris raine (@iamraineyy) October 28, 2021