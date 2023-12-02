Highlights Norwich City manager David Wagner must win two of the next three games to keep his job. Pressure is mounting week by week against him.

Norwich City's form has declined significantly in recent months, with four defeats in their last six games. The majority of the fan base is seemingly against Wagner.

Norwich surrendered a two-goal lead to lose to Watford, highlighting their defensive vulnerability. Wagner desperately needs a positive result against Bristol City.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City manager David Wagner must win two of the next three games to keep his job.

The Canaries made an excellent start to the season and were one of the early front-runners in the Championship, but their form has declined significantly in recent months, increasing the pressure on Wagner.

Norwich had secured back-to-back victories against Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, but they were beaten 3-2 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, despite leading the game 2-0.

Danny Batth's header and Hwang Ui-jo's stunning strike put the Canaries firmly in control after just 12 minutes, but goals from Ismael Kone and Mileta Rajovic levelled the game before half time, and Yaser Asprilla won it for the Hornets in the 77th minute.

At the club's AGM on Thursday evening, Norwich owner Delia Smith said that while she would like to keep a manager long-term, she could not give any guarantees on Wagner's future.

"I have no crystal ball, I have no idea at all," Smith said, via Rob Butler on X.

"I do not know, I know football goes up, football comes down, and I think Mark [Attanasio] is surprised that I keep changing managers cause my dream is to have a manager long-term.

"So I hope he’s right, that’s all I can say."

The Canaries currently sit 14th in the table, seven points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Wagner must win two of the next three games against Bristol City, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday to avoid losing his job.

"Norwich City are languishing in 14th place in the Championship, some seven points adrift of the play-offs," Palmer said.

"It has been a disappointing season so far for David Wagner.

"There were huge hopes that Norwich could mount a promotion challenge this season with the recruitment they did this summer.

"Four defeats in their last six games, they were 2-0 up at Watford, seemingly cruising to a third straight victory, only to be beaten 3-2.

"The pressure is mounting week by week against Wagner.

"Unfortunately David needs wins now, draws are no good to him.

"Bristol City away, Preston at home, Sheffield Wednesday at home, I think David needs two wins out of these three games or he could well be out of work."

Should Norwich City stick with David Wagner?

It looked as though Norwich had turned a corner after the recent victories over Cardiff and QPR, but surrendering a two-goal lead to lose to Watford in midweek was incredibly disappointing.

Only Rotherham United have conceded more goals than the Canaries in the Championship this season, and their defensive vulnerability once again proved costly against the Hornets.

With the majority of the Norwich fan base seemingly against Wagner, his departure at some point in the not-too-distant future feels inevitable, and he desperately needs a positive result against Bristol City this weekend.