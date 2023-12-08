Highlights Derby has a chance of securing promotion via the play-offs if they finish in the top six.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is currently six points, but can be overturned quickly.

Derby's recent form shows that they can string together consistent results and have a chance of gaining promotion.

Don Goodman has given his prediction regarding Derby County’s promotion chances this season.

The Rams are aiming to fight for a top six position this campaign, having come seventh in their first year in League One in the previous term.

Paul Warne’s position as manager was under pressure following an underwhelming start, but form has picked up in recent weeks.

This has seen Derby move into the play-off places, but the gap to the automatic promotion places is still six points despite winning four in a row.

Goodman: Derby can win play-offs

Goodman believes that Derby have given themselves too much to do in clawing back the gap to the likes of Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers.

However, the 57-year-old has claimed that Derby have every chance of securing promotion via the play-offs providing they can finish in the top six this year.

“I just think they've given Portsmouth and Bolton too big of a head start,” said Goodman.

“If they were on their tails and sat in third now, then we might be having a more serious debate.

“At this moment in time, Portsmouth and Bolton are better than Derby and, yet, Derby are the ones that are trying to chase.

“So it's hard for me to see them gatecrashing the top two.

“Do I think they could win the play-offs if they finish in the top six? Yes, absolutely.

“But there will be plenty of others like Peterborough and Stevenage, it's incredible they're doing so well, Barnsley are just behind Derby and Oxford are a bit of an unknown quantity now [under Des Buckingham].

“We'll wait and see what the coming weeks bring.

“I think the first thing for Derby and Paul Warne to do is cement their top-six spot and keep winning.

“If they keep closing the gap, then you never know because pressure does strange things to football teams.

“But can they win the play-offs? Absolutely.”

Derby County league position

League One Table (As it stands December 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 19 16 42 2 Bolton 18 19 39 3 Oxford United 18 13 36 4 Stevenage 20 10 36 5 Peterborough United 19 17 35 6 Derby County 18 15 33 7 Barnsley 18 14 31 8 Blackpool 20 8 30

Derby are currently sixth in the League One table after 18 games, with the Rams holding games in hand on some of their rivals in the promotion race.

Warne has turned things around in recent weeks, having previously been under a lot of pressure to get results.

Four wins in a row has significantly changed the atmosphere around Pride Park, with the gap to league leaders Pompey now nine points, with a game in hand.

Next up for Derby is a clash with Leyton Orient on 9 December.

Derby’s promotion chances

Derby have closed the gap to the top two to just six points, which may sound like a lot but that can be overturned in just a couple of games if things go their way.

Given their current form, Warne’s side should be confident that they can get back into the battle for a top two spot.

Sheffield Wednesday finished third with 96 points last year, and it could be that close again come next May.

But Derby have shown in recent weeks that they can string together consistent results, which they will need to do in the second half of the season to stand a chance of gaining promotion.