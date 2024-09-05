Sheffield United have been backed to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League by presenter Adrian Clarke of the 'What The EFL?!' Podcast, who is impressed with the summer transfer business conducted at Bramall Lane.

Following relegation from the top-flight last term, Chris Wilder oversaw a summer of significant upheaval as more than 15 players left the Steel City's red and white quarters including club stalwarts such as George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Wes Foderingham and Chris Basham.

However, despite initial complications regarding the Blades ongoing takeover by a US-based consortium, they managed to save considerable face and offset a series of player exits by bringing in a host of promising arrivals to spearhead their bid to gain promotion at the first time of asking this season.

United have started the campaign in reasonable form and find themselves in 8th place, but are one of just five sides to remain unbeaten in the Championship after four matches. They have claimed victories over Watford and Preston North End and had to settle for a point in back-to-back fixtures against QPR and Norwich City.

Pundit reveals Sheffield United promotion prediction

Clarke has cited the calibre and quality of Sheffield United's incomings as a key reason for predicting them to compete for promotion, and believes they will finish in the top-three - although the jury may be out on an automatic return to the Premier League for now.

"There's just a superb clutch of players that they've brought to Bramall Lane," Clarke explained while speaking on the latest episode of the 'What The EFL?!' podcast.

"A top 'keeper in Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle, I really like him. A lot of their business was done early as well, which is smart on Wilder's part.

"Jamie Shackleton, Callum O'Hare - I think he's nailed on to shine, he's already got off to a bit of a flyer. Kieffer Moore hasn't got going yet but we know what he's about at the top end of the pitch, Harrison Burrows was sensational last year for Peterborough.

Harrison Burrows' League One stats for Peterborough United in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 45 Goals 6 Assists 14 Successful dribbles 26 Chances created 115 Successful crosses 89 Tackles won 54 Successful interceptions 44

"Harry Souttar was a highly-rated player a couple of years ago before losing his way. Alfie Gilchrist featured for Chelsea quite a bit last season, he's there. Tyrese Campbell's there, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - I remember talking about him a couple of years ago.

"He's a really exciting young player, little bit of Bukayo Saka about him. Excellent right-winger.

"I really like the new-look Sheffield United, so I think they're going to get top three. It's just can they get top two?"

Sheffield United player retention may be crucial to Championship promotion bid

One thing which sets Sheffield United apart from some of their promotion competitors is that, following the exodus of many players upon the expiration of their contracts, they managed to retain their prized assets.

The likes of Ollie Arblaster, Anel Ahmedhozic, Vini Souza and Gus Hamer have all ended up staying put at the club until the January window at least.

Although their impressive additions will be expected to play a leading role in their promotion charge this term, resisting advances and retaining their most valuable players serves as a statement of intent and could prove all the difference.

Potential promotion rivals Leeds United lost Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter to the Premier League while Burnley, who were relegated alongside the Blades last term, undertook a stunning fire-sale in the closing weeks of the window by sanctioning exits for Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert, Ameen Al Dakhil, Dara O'Shea, Anass Zaroury and Sander Berge.

Admittedly, the two sides have managed to source replacements to some degree. Yet, rather inevitably, those who have been brought into replace some of those high-profile players are simply not going to be quite as good and that may only add further substance to United's promotion credentials as the season goes on.