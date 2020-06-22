‘Preparations for League One in full swing’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to fresh transfer news

Middlesbrough could be set to make a move for former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old’s seven-year stay at the Stadium of Light came to an end last week, with Sunderland announcing plenty of departures after missing out on promotion from League One once again.

Watmore made over 85 appearances for Sunderland during his time on Wearside, but encountered numerous injury problems in the latter stages of his time with the Black Cats.

In 2019/20, the winger made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring only two goals and failing to properly cement a place in the side.

After being released upon the expiry of his contract last week, it has now emerged that Middlesbrough could be set to make a move for Watmore on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough. Ayala has an interest in going back to Spain in summer. Could be snapping up Watmore from Sunderland after he was freed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2020

Middlesbrough are in real danger of being relegated to League One this season, after losing 3-0 at home to play-off hopefuls Swansea City at the weekend.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, level on points with 22nd-placed Hull City and out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Plenty of fans have had their say on the link with Watmore, with many left dissatisfied by the news after the winger failed to make an impact in the third tier.

Here’s what they had to say…

I swear the Boro are the cause of the majority of my migraines. pic.twitter.com/H38Vhx1P7j — Mark (@TableFootball) June 21, 2020

Yes we are looking at him ready for #leagueone next season here at @Boro — CEO Middlesbrough FC (@BausorMFC) June 21, 2020

If true this is a clear statement of our ambition and intent for next season, if we stay up this season we will go down next season — stuart (@stu2610) June 21, 2020

and there for all to see is the level of the clubs ambition,

another backward step. — paul hughes (@paulhughes321) June 21, 2020

Nice to see how high we are aiming. — Dan Mitchell (@theantifitPT) June 21, 2020

Preparations for League One in full swing — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) June 21, 2020

Our last league 1 signings went really well. — Matty Adams (@MattyAdams17) June 21, 2020

He’s being released by a League 1 club because he isn’t good enough. Why would we be even considering him. — Kris (@krisdunning2015) June 21, 2020

He’s made of glass and made 40 appearances since 2013. No thanks! — Christopher Wright (@Wrightyk01) June 21, 2020

Getting ready for Lge 1 — Jonathan Cooke (@JSCooke70) June 21, 2020

Yikes — Rob Lindsay (@smoggyrob87) June 21, 2020

The only logical conclusion is we are getting ready for L1 football! — David wennington (@Davidwenningto1) June 21, 2020