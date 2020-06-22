Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Preparations for League One in full swing’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to fresh transfer news

Middlesbrough could be set to make a move for former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old’s seven-year stay at the Stadium of Light came to an end last week, with Sunderland announcing plenty of departures after missing out on promotion from League One once again.

Watmore made over 85 appearances for Sunderland during his time on Wearside, but encountered numerous injury problems in the latter stages of his time with the Black Cats.

In 2019/20, the winger made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring only two goals and failing to properly cement a place in the side.

After being released upon the expiry of his contract last week, it has now emerged that Middlesbrough could be set to make a move for Watmore on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough are in real danger of being relegated to League One this season, after losing 3-0 at home to play-off hopefuls Swansea City at the weekend.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, level on points with 22nd-placed Hull City and out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Plenty of fans have had their say on the link with Watmore, with many left dissatisfied by the news after the winger failed to make an impact in the third tier.

Here’s what they had to say…


