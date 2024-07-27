Highlights Matt Ritchie's proven track record in the Premier League could add valuable experience and versatility to Watford's squad this season.

Tom Cleverley and Watford’s transfer business this summer has been nothing short of underwhelming, with the Hornets looking to improve on their performance in the Championship last season.

The Hertfordshire side have added Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic to their ranks, as well as Mamadou Doumbia, who joins from Malian outfit Black Stars.

Rocco Vata has made the move from Scottish Champions Celtic, while Moussa Sissoko makes his return to the English game after joining from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

While the Vicarage Road outfit aren’t renowned for their domestic transfers of late - with a focus on picking up talent from across the globe instead - here we take a look at four Premier League players that could bolster Cleverley’s options for the season ahead.

Matt Ritchie

Matt Ritchie is a free agent after his time with Newcastle United came to an end this summer, with Watford said to have initial interest in the versatile wide man.

The Hornets are said to have competition from a number of Championship sides for his signature this summer though, with Sheffield United and Portsmouth both also said to be monitoring his situation.

Having proved his ability in the top flight for each of the past seven seasons, the Scottish international has a proven track record of being a menace down either flank, while his ability to fill a defensive role when needed will also be of great use throughout the season.

Matt Ritchie stats for Newcastle United - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016-17 48 16 10 2017-18 38 3 6 2018-19 39 3 9 2019-20 23 2 2 2020-21 21 0 3 2021-22 19 0 2 2022-23 10 0 0 2023-24 17 1 0

Having earned promotion from the second tier twice in his career - once with the Magpies and once with AFC Bournemouth - Ritchie would be a trusted operator within the Hornets side, and his experience and nous could prove to be influential among a young squad in the season to come.

Lino Sousa

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Watford have an interest in bringing Aston Villa fullback Lino Sousa to the club this summer, with the 19-year-old adding extra competition in the wide defensive positions.

The teenager was an Arsenal player until the end of the January transfer window before making the move to Villa Park, then was immediately loaned out to Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the campaign.

The young defender only managed to start three games during his time at Home Park, with a further five appearances off the substitutes’ bench, but will be eager for more game time to prove himself in the year to come.

The Villa man could add another layer of quality to the left side if he were to make the move to Vicarage Road, with James Morris the only recognised left-back at the club as it stands.

It will definitely be an area that Cleverley is looking to strengthen this summer, and the young defender could add plenty to the squad with his energy and trickery down the flanks.

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal have a track record for producing top attacking talents of late, and Ethan Nwaneri looks like the latest star boy to emerge from the Gunners’ development squad.

The teenager only signed his first professional contract with the Premier League side earlier this summer, but already has a glowing reputation as one of the finest young players in the country.

Despite playing in a midfield role, the 17-year-old netted 10 times in 13 appearances for Arsenal’s development side in the previous campaign, and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, the Gunners may want to send the player out on loan for the following campaign, where he can really be tested in the men’s game, and get some valuable minutes under his belt rather than biding his time on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Watford should be leading the queue to try to sign him up this summer, with the young talent not having to up sticks to join the Hertfordshire outfit, and both parties benefiting from offering the player a stint in the second tier.

With Yaser Apsrilla reportedly gaining interest from Mikel Arteta’s side this summer (The Mirror July 7th (page 72)), a deal for Nwaneri go the other way for the following campaign could be a sweetener in any negotiations for the Colombian, with extra creativity added to the Hornets side as a result.

Elkan Baggott

Watford could be set to lose a key figure in their backline in the coming weeks, with Wesley Hoedt said to be on his way to Trabzonspor after the Turkish side agreed a deal for the defender.

The former Southampton man was a regular presence for the Hornets in the previous campaign, with his efficiency at repelling opposition attacks matched by his composure when in possession.

With the Dutchman seemingly on his way out of the club, another central defender will be needed this summer, and Ipswich Town could have the perfect replacement in Elkan Baggott.

According to reports in the defender’s native Indonesia, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers are both interested in a deal for the former Bristol Rovers loan signing, but after the Hoedt revelation, Watford could also throw their name into the mix.

The young centre-back looks to have a bright future ahead of him in the EFL, and with the Hornets so regularly putting their faith in the stars of tomorrow, Baggott could be a deal worth pursuing.

With Jacob Greaves joining Town from Hull City this summer, chances of a first-team spot are going to be slim at Portman Road, so a move away from East Anglia makes sense for the benefit of his career, and Watford should be keeping an eye on the situation as it unfolds.