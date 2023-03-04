“Premier League vultures will be circling” – Could Coventry City be at risk of losing player beyond Viktor Gyokeres? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are heading in the right direction under Mark Robins, whatever happens this season in the Championship’s play-off race.

The biggest hurdle the Sky Blues will have to overcome in the summer – if they are still plying their trade in the EFL – will be retaining their key men.

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the hottest properties in the Championship right now, with links to Everton, Fulham and Leeds United lingering post-January.

There are other players on the books at Coventry likely to generate some Premier League interest in the summer, though, Gustavo Hamer included.

Our writers discuss the possibility of Hamer leaving in the summer here:

Ned Holmes

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Gustavo Hamer leaves Coventry City this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres is going to go, I’m pretty certain of that, and after that sort of payday, and the Sky Blues will be in the financial position to stand strong with Hamer.

His contract is expiring in the summer but I think Coventry will risk holding onto him until at least January – unless an eye-catching bid is made.

Hamer is a quality player but he’s not made the forward steps I was hoping to see from him this season and his disciplinary issues are a concern.

I’m not sure a big enough bid comes in to tempt them into selling.

Billy Mulley

I think there is every chance that Gus Hamer can secure a top-flight move when the summer comes about.

He has all the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League or across Europe’s top leagues and has proven to be an important source of dependability for the Sky Blues.

Possessing an excellent passing range, a bit of magic in the final third, and good level of tenacity and desire, he is deserving of an opportunity in the higher division.

Hamer has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the Coventry hierarchy may deem it best to part company when this current campaign concludes.

It will be a difficult situation for the Sky Blues to fully weigh up as they continue to knock on the door of the play-offs but one that could make more sense in their longer-term plans.

Quiz: Are these 20 Coventry City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Coventry beat Sunderland on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season Real Fake

Alfie Burns

There are some assets in this Coventry squad that Premier League vultures will be circling, Hamer included.

However, looking ahead to the summer and assuming that Coventry are still a Championship club, there’s got to be the ambition that they aren’t going to see Mark Robins’ squad ripped to pieces.

One sale to balance the books would be fine. To me, though, Gyokeres is more likely to leave than Hamer. He’s the one that’s going to bring in big, big money and the links to Premier League clubs are getting more and more intense.

That’s not to say that there won’t be interest in Hamer and bids at Coventry’s door, it just feels like they’ve got to be ambitious enough to say that they are retaining him and having another crack at competing.

Beyond that, a new contract wouldn’t go amiss either to protect their asset.