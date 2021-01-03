Premier League trio targeting move for key QPR man

Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are all monitoring the progress of QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, a report from a print edition of the Sunday Mirror (03/01, p73) has claimed.

Dieng joined QPR from MSV Duisburg back in the summer of 2016, and initially found himself struggling for game time with the Championship club, being loaned out on now fewer than five occasions.

This season however, Dieng has established himself as number one for QPR, featuring in 20 of the club’s 22 league games, and producing some impressive performances in the process.

Now it seems as though that is starting to attract attention from English football’s top-flight, with Arsenal, Leeds and Palace all said to be interested in the 26-year-old according to this latest report.

It is thought that all three clubs want to add cover in their goalkeeping department, with Dieng among their lists of potential candidates with which to do that with.

Dieng only signed a new contract with QPR back in September, putting pen to paper on a deal that secures his future at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season, meaning Rangers are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

The Verdict

It is probably not a huge surprise to see interest such as this emerge in Dieng.

Despite the struggles QPR have endured this season, Dieng has been outstanding between the posts for Mark Warburton’s side, who would likely be in an even more precarious position without him.

As a result, you can understand why Arsenal, Leeds and Palace might be keen on a more here, particularly given the lack of strength in depth they possess in their own goalkeeping departments at the minute.

You also feel as though a move to a Premier League club could certainly be appealing for Dieng, and that has to be a concern for QPR.