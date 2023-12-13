Highlights Premier League interest: Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is attracting attention from top-flight clubs, including Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham, ahead of the January transfer window.

Potential profit: Sunderland could make a major profit on Ekwah, who signed for a nominal fee from West Ham, with the club potentially recouping most of their money due to a sizable sell-on clause.

Valuation and negotiation: Sunderland, currently in the Championship play-off positions, are in a comfortable position with multiple years left on Ekwah's contract, but an offer above £10 million could be difficult to turn down. The potential arrival of manager Will Still could also influence their decision-making process.

Sunderland face a battle to keep hold of Pierre Ekwah this January amid Premier League interest in the midfielder.

According to Teamtalk, the 21-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of top flight clubs ahead of the winter market next month.

Ekwah has been with the Black Cats since joining from West Ham last January, where he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Frenchman has featured 15 times for the Wearside outfit this campaign, contributing two goals.

But his time at the Stadium of Light could come to an end in the new year, with a number of clubs circling.

Pierre Ekwah interest

Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are all ready to potentially spend big on the Sunderland star.

It is understood that Ekwah signed for the club for a nominal fee, with the Hammers due to recoup most of their money from a sizable sell-on clause inserted into the deal made almost 12 months ago.

The Premier League trio are all interested in the former Chelsea academy player, who moved to West Ham in 2021.

Sunderland could be set to make a major profit on the player within just a year, with Ekwah having made 29 league appearances for the club.

The midfielder has made just 19 starts, but helped Sunderland achieve a top six finish last season under Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray has since been sacked as manager, with Mike Dodds currently in charge on a temporary basis.

Ekwah suffered an injury issue earlier this season that has seen him struggle for consistent performances, but he has earned a lot of plaudits for displays prior to getting hurt.

Sunderland league position

It has been reported that Reims manager Will Still is seen as the front-runner to take charge of Sunderland following positive talks between the 31-year-old and the club’s owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

But Still may have to plan for life after Ekwah, as the Frenchman will find it difficult to turn down a move to the top flight.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Sunderland will be looking for in any potential January deal for the player.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the Championship table, and are chasing promotion to the top flight this season.

A 1-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday night maintained their place in the play-off positions as we approach the halfway stage of the term.

Ekwah’s transfer value amid Premier League interest

It will be interesting to see what kind of valuation Sunderland place on the player given he still has multiple years left on his contract.

That puts the second tier side in a comfortable position ahead of the January window, as there is no need to sell immediately.

But if an offer worth more than £10 million arrives then it could prove difficult to turn down.

Sunderland have shown they are tough negotiators in the recent past, although the potential arrival of Still as manager could also play a role in their decision making process surrounding Ekwah’s future.