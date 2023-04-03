This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

A quartet of Premier League clubs are chasing Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of the summer.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World on Friday, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Newcastle United are all keen on the Bosnian international.

The 24-year-old only joined the Bramall Lane outfit last summer, but consistent, impressive performances in both the Championship and FA Cup has clearly put top flight clubs on alert.

With Ahmedhodzic contracted until 2026, we asked three of our FLW writers what sort of fee the Blades should be looking to get, if indeed the defender is to move on this summer.

Ned Holmes

It all comes down to which division Sheffield United are playing.

FLW sources have indicated that promotion to the Premier League might not be enough to help them keep Anel Ahmedhodzic but it will drive up his price significantly.

Promotion would be a major financial boost and mean they can offer the 24-year-old top-flight football so they'll want a significant fee to let him leave.

In my eyes, we're looking at around £20m if the Blades win promotion.

If they miss out, it could be as little as £10 million.

Declan Harte

United signed Ahmedhodzic for a reported figure of £3 million last summer, so could make a pretty sizable profit from a potential sale this summer.

The defender has been one of the signings of the season, quickly becoming a key component of Heckingbottom’s promotion chasing side.

If the Blades do secure a top flight place then it should take at least £25 to 30 million to convince United to agree to a sale.

Even if United don’t manage promotion then it could still take as much given he has a long-term contract to keep him at Bramall Lane until 2026 and he’s become such a key part of the side with his impressive displays in defence.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The Blades clearly won't want to lose Ahmedhodzic, especially if they go on to win promotion.

However, if the player is keen on leaving, it must be said that the Blades are in a strong position to command a very healthy fee.

The 24-year-old is contracted to the club for at least the next three years and, so, realistically, the aforementioned Premier League quartet are going to have to stump up at least £20 million, and probably more, to prise him away from Yorkshire.

Anything less and the Blades would surely turn around and reject it, putting their foot down to keep the Bosnian at the club.