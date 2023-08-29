Sheffield Wednesday have had a disastrous start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Marred by the controversy and negativity generated through the shock departure of popular boss Darren Moore in the immediate aftermath of their euphoric promotion from League One, the Owls could not have initiated their return to second-tier football in a worse vein.

Indeed, they are now the only side within the English Football League to have failed to chalk a single point on the board to date, having lost all of their opening four Championship encounters.

They can be forgiven for falling to a somewhat slender 2-1 defeat in their season opener at home to promotion hopefuls Southampton, though the three subsequent performances and results have not been afforded such leeway.

An Ozan Tufan hattrick downed Xisco Munoz men the following week as they slumped to lose 4-2 away at Hull City, before losing their second consecutive fixture on home soil against Preston North End.

Faint hopes of pinching anything at Cardiff City were arrested too when Ryan Wintle's 98th-minute penalty ensured another bleak trip back to South Yorkshire for traveling fans, who had hoped to see the first point sealed after Barry Bannan emphatically equalised from range with 14 minutes of regular time to play.

It is glaringly obvious that they still require squad surgery before the window shuts this Friday if they are to stave off the all-too-real threat of relegation, despite making 10 signings this summer.

By and large, though, those arrivals are yet to convince too much since arrinv at Hillsborough, and you can imagine that Munoz will be losing sleep to get fresh faces through the door in the coming days.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at what a perfect end to the transfer window will look like from an Owls' perspective.

Premier League transfer agreement

Munoz appears to be looking above towards the top flight for his final recruits of the summer window.

No names or definite positions have been given away just yet, however, it does seem as though the Spaniard is targeting at least one attacking player, which will likely come as a loan deal.

Wednesday's difficulties are more defensive than offensive, so to speak, but while they have scored four times in as many games, teams in their position typically score less, there is no denying that they could do with an extra injection going forward ahead of what promises to be a tough old slog this year.

Loan players from the Premier League often become hits in the Championship as they have a real point to prove to their parent clubs, too, and Wednesday supporters will be hoping for exactly the same if Munoz's wishes come true.

When quizzed by YorkshireLive for a transfer update, Munoz explained: "We will see what happens and we're working hard to find some players that can come from the Premier League and help the situation.

"If they can make us better, good. But if not we'll work with this squad and give 100 per cent with this squad.

"This is like coffee: you put more sugar in, the taste is better.

"We will see what will happen before the window closes. If we can find some players who can give better situations and improve us in attack, it will be better for us."

Munoz himself described that it would be "perfect" if a Premier League player does move to Hillsborough this week, although he remains confident in his squad and will trust the resources at his disposal should their pursuits fail.

"If not, I have my best squad ever, ever," he continued.

"I will fight with them from the first until the last second. They need to commit two million times.

"I know how they are working, every day I am there. I know how much passion they put in and I was sad for them at Cardiff.

"If somebody can arrive, it is perfect. If nobody arrives, we fight with the 25 players we have in our squad."

Miguel Baeza signs for Sheffield Wednesday

Much to the frustration of Wednesdayites, real transfer links have occured at a real premium as of late.

But one that has emerged links them to Celta Vigo's Miguel Baeza, though they will face competition for his signature from Championship rivals Swansea City according to Spanish journalist Angel Garcia.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the entirety of the previous campaign on loan in Portugal's top flight with Rio Ave, where he tallied 24 appearances.

That was his second successive loan spell away from Galicia following a prior stint turning out for Ponferradina in LaLiga2.

Baeza possesses a fair share of pedigree, having featured on 22 occasions in the Spanish top flight during the 2020/21 campaign for Celta while formerly being on Real Madrid's books.

The jury may be out on Baeza overall, but what is known is that Wednesday are desperate for a central midfielder after the injury of summer signing Momo Diaby.

Diaby arrived on loan from Portimonense earlier this month, however, he was forced off just after an hour during his debut against Preston and is now expected to be in the treatment room for a number of weeks while also undergoing an operation for that foot/ankle injury.

Such a turn of events has surely thrown a curveball towards Wednesday's transfer plans, you would think...