As August draws towards a close, so does the summer transfer window, with Grimsby Town and their EFL counterparts looking to conclude their business over the next week or so.

The Mariners' squad has looked healthier of late, both in terms of depth and availability, but there's still room for a couple of additions as David Artell looks to fully assemble a competitive, robust League Two unit.

With the Premier League getting underway this week, top-flight clubs will be assessing their squads and considering which young players to let out on loan to aid their development with regular first-team football further down the pyramid.

As mentioned in a previous article (see above), two areas of his squad that Artell may be looking to further strengthen are a powerful, mobile striker and a holding midfielder that can, perhaps, fill in at centre-back if required.

Should the Grimsby manager opt to look at Premier League loanee options, 19-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion forward Mark O'Mahony and Newcastle United's defensive midfield man Nathan Carlyon may appeal, should the pair be made available for a temporary switch by their respective clubs.

While experienced players may be more desirable, loan deals may be more cost-effective at this stage in plugging the remaining gaps in Artell's squad, with league and cup fixtures coming thick and fast during the first half of the 2024/25 EFL season.

2 Mark O'Mahony could provide David Artell with attacking depth and mobility

Powerful forward O'Mahony is a current Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, having previously featured for his country at various age groups, starting at Under-16 level.

While he's part of Brighton's academy setup at present, the Carrigaline-born frontman has already featured three times for the Seagulls first team, following up two top-flight cameos from the bench with his first Premier League start in April's 3-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

Prior to moving to England, the attacker had already sampled senior football in his native country, making 13 appearances for Cork City before Albion paid a fee to take him to East Sussex.

Scoring 14 goals in 25 appearances for Brighton's Under-21 side since his move, as well as pushing himself onto the fringes of the first-team so quickly, O'Mahony may now benefit from regular minutes at a competitive level.

With fellow Albion youngster Luca Barrington having recently joined the Mariners on loan for the season, it may be worth Artell enquiring about a similar deal for the Irishman.

The forward is well-built physically but offers that mobility and willingness to work the channels and stretch opponents differently to Grimsby's contracted strikers Danny Rose and Donovan Wilson.

While Artell prefers a possession-based style on the whole, Grimsby's opening-day defeat at Fleetwood Town showed the need for a plan B when this isn't working. Being able to drop the ball behind opponents and turn defences through the mobility and willingness of a youthful runner could be the solution, and allow Rose and/or Wilson to work the 18-yard box, where they are most effective.

Bringing in O'Mahony or a similar alternative would also free up promising Mariners' youngster Cameron Gardner to head out on loan and gain first-team experience to aid his own development. All these factors will surely be under consideration by the Grimsby boss and his coaching staff.

1 Nathan Carlyon is at an age where he needs to kick on in his career

Holding midfielder Carlyon is approaching his 22nd birthday and while he's featured eight times for Newcastle's Under-21's in the EFL Trophy, and 54 times overall, it's probably time for him to seek regular first-team football in order to kick on.

Having been part of the Magpies' academy setup since 2018, however, the Durham-born youngster has good pedigree and could provide ample cover for Curtis Thompson, currently recovering from injury, in the defensive midfield berth.

Comfortable in possession and competitive in duels, Carlyon will surely be eager to get a taste of senior football, where results are vital with three points at stake every few days, to accelerate his own career. There's no substitute for first-team football when it comes to player development.

Grimsby Town's summer signings to date, as per 22/08/24 Player Position(s) Joined from Jordan Wright Goalkeeper Lincoln City (permanent) Tyrell Warren Right-back/Centre-back Barrow (permanent) Lewis Cass Right-back/Centre-back Port Vale (permanent) Matthew Carson Left-back/Wing-back Reading (permanent) Cameron McJannet Centre-back/Left-back Derry City (permanent) Jason Dadi Svanthórsson Winger/Wide forward Breidablik (permanent) George McEachran Central midfielder Swindon Town (permanent) Luca Barrington Winger/Forward Brighton & Hove Albion (loan) Jordan Davies Midfielder Wrexham (loan)

A further benefit Carlyon offers is his ability to drop in and play at centre-back if required, and with Artell and Grimsby currently having three out-and-out central defenders at his disposal, that extra depth could be needed during a packed schedule.

There will most likely be a couple of arrivals before the transfer window slams shut, and O'Mahony and Carlyon are two Premier League youngsters that should be on Grimsby Town's radar.