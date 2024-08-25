Burnley have had a huge clearout in recent weeks as Scott Parker looks to cut his huge squad ahead of the gruelling Championship season.

But after seeing multiple players depart this summer and the potential for even more to leave, the Clarets boss may have to turn to Premier League outcasts on loan late in the window to bolster his squad.

Parker has overseen six summer signings come into Turf Moor this summer, with the likes of Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall, striker Andreas Hountondji and Brazilian left-back Lucas Pires amongst their key recruits.

But with an already sizeable squad from last season, there has been a recent exodus in east Lancashire, and that is expected to continue right up until the transfer deadline.

With that in mind, players are expected to leave for the Premier League and European divisions but will need replacing - and as is always the case late in the window, young stars who might not get a look in from the top-flight could become available on loan for teams to snap up. Football League World takes a look at two players that could be a great fit for the Clarets.

David Brooks

Burnley have seen Anass Zaroury, Wilson Odobert, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov all depart their ranks in the previous two weeks - and so they've gone from boasting a plethora of wingers to having barely any at all in no time.

Only Manuel Benson - who himself has been linked with a move to Leeds United - has played regular Championship football on the flanks in recent seasons. Vitinho was used as a full-back in their previous title-winning campaign, Nathan Redmond hasn't played second tier football since 2015, whilst Luca Koleosho (now linked with a move to Wolves) and Mike Tresor are untested at the level.

Parker could need Championship-experienced stars on his books - and he would be gaining plenty of that with a potential move for David Brooks.

The Warrington-born star had his breakthrough season at second-tier level with Sheffield United back in 2017-18, and despite moving to Bournemouth the season prior, he was back in the second-tier when the Cherries were relegated in 2020.

David Brooks' Southampton Stats/squad ranking - 2023/24 season Stat Number Rank Minutes played 1,029 18th Assists 6 3rd Key Passes completed per game 1.3 =4th Shots taken per game 1.2 =8th

It was at the Vitality Stadium where the winger met Parker back in 2021-22, and a loan spell at Southampton last season resulting in promotion shows that he has credentials in this division.

Burnley should not hesitate with the Cherries unlikely to utilise Brooks thanks to the strong competition for places on the south coast - and Brooks would be returning back to his northern roots if he were to make the move.

Carl Rushworth

Rushworth is another player who is from the same neck of the woods as the Clarets.

Born in the Yorkshire town of Halifax, Rushworth signed for Brighton from the town's non-league club at the age of 18 - and hasn't looked back since.

Loan spells at Worthing, Walsall and Lincoln City proved his worth in the lower leagues before spending last season on loan at Swansea City - where he didn't miss a single minute in the Championship for the Swans to really put his name on the map.

Making his England under-21 debut in 2023, Rushworth has proved to be a strong young keeper - though he was benched for James Trafford in the under-21 European Championships last summer. Incidentally, Trafford signed for Burnley after the tournament but after suffering relegation, could be moved on this summer.

The Clarets have already signed experience in Vaclav Hladky this summer but if Trafford were to join Newcastle United, Rushworth could be the perfect foil to come in on a potential loan deal and take notes from the former Ipswich Town stopper whilst playing for a team who are expected to finish near the top of the division.