Key Takeaways Notts County need to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes, with Premier League loanees potentially a good option

Nottingham Forest's Fin Back and Aston Villa's Rory Wilson could be perfect for Notts

The transfer window closes on August 30th

With just a week to go until the transfer window draws to a close, Notts County face a race against time to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Summer departures have left the Magpies needing greater depth in certain areas of their squad and boss Stuart Maynard has already said he will be working hard alongside the owners and head of recruitment Richard Montague to ensure Notts’ squad is the strongest it can possibly be.

With the deadline starting to loom large and the time constraints of the window beginning to make their effect felt, loan moves may prove to be the best option at this stage. With that in mind, here are two Premier League youngsters that Notts could look to take on loan before next Friday.

Fin Back

Notts are arguably short on their right-hand side after losing Aaron Nemane to MK Dons and they could look to bring Nottingham Forest youngster Fin Back across the River Trent to rectify that issue.

The 21-year-old right-back made 21 appearances for Carlisle United in League One last season. He also featured 18 times for the Cumbrians in 2022/23 but saw injury cut his season short in November before Carlisle went on to win promotion at Wembley.

He also previously made three Championship appearances for Forest in the 2021/22 season.

Having already had reasonable experience in both Leagues One and Two at a young age, Back could prove to be a useful option for Notts and would provide a more defensive-minded option for their right wing-back spot.

With Forest once again carrying a fairly heavy squad this season, it looks unlikely there will be many (if any) opportunities for youngsters to break into the fold, so they may well look to move Back out on loan once again.

After gaining experience in League One last season, Forest may want Back to slot in at League One level again this season, but with their locality and style of play, Notts could still represent a very solid option.

The Magpies’ possession-based style would see Back gain valuable experience in a style of play that mirrors the one used by his parent club, and with Notts just across the river, it would be extremely easy for Forest to keep tabs on the youngster.

Throw in the fact that this is a fairly well-trodden path for Forest loanees (Ryan Yates and Jorge Grant both flourished on loan at Notts in recent years) and this deal could be very well suited to both parties.

Rory Wilson

Strikers have been the hottest topic of discussion at Meadow Lane this summer after Macaulay Langstaff’s departure and Notts are still yet to find a replacement for their former star.

Aston Villa’s 18-year-old frontman Rory Wilson could be the ideal option to provide the final bit of depth in Notts’ attacking areas.

The Scottish Under 21 international is extremely highly thought of, with European giants Inter Milan and RB Leipzig rumoured to be interested in his services in the spring. He has also previously been described as “one of the best strikers in Europe at his age” by Scottish Under 17s coach Brian McLaughlin.

Wilson looks to possess the kind of poacher’s instincts that Notts lost in Langstaff.

Since joining Villa from Rangers in July 2022, the youngster has been in fine form. He notched 16 goals in 13 games in the Under 18 Premier League last season, before moving up to Premier League 2 (an Under 21s league) and adding another three goals from 13 appearances. Wilson also had a similarly impressive goalscoring record the season before, scoring eight in nine U18 games, alongside four in seven PL 2 games.

Rory Wilson Aston Villa stats, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals U18 Premier League 22 24 Premier League 2 21 7 EFL Trophy 3 0 FA Youth Cup 3 3

So far, Wilson's experience in senior men's football only stretches as far as the EFL Trophy.

This lack of experience in senior football makes it extremely difficult to predict what level Villa see Wilson at currently. But with a loan move to the Magpies providing the foundations for Jack Grealish to develop in the past, could we see Aston Villa once again trust Notts with one of their finest young talents?