Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones should be happy with how the summer transfer window has gone so far but he could yet add further quality before the end of August.

The Addicks have had a relatively busy summer transfer window, strengthening the squad all over the pitch with several signings, including goalkeeper Will Mannion, centre-back Alex Mitchell, midfielder Luke Berry, and striker Matty Godden.

The Charlton manager seemingly wants to complete further signings before the transfer deadline at the end of August and stated he has "no doubt" that the owners will back him.

Jones previously explained that he would only enter the loan market for a player who can significantly improve his squad, but with the end of the transfer window fast approaching, he may decide to explore the possibility of bringing someone to the club temporarily.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a couple of Premier League players who the Addicks could attempt to bring to The Valley on a short-term basis.

Leo Castledine

One player who Charlton could consider trying to sign on loan is Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and would add real quality to the Addicks' squad, meaning that Jones could be open to the idea of bringing him to the club, even though it would not be a permanent transfer.

Charlton could benefit from having another creative option in midfield and Castledine would provide that, having impressed in Premier League 2 for the Blues last season.

Leo Castledine's 2023/24 Premier League 2 stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 18 10 9

He appeared in the first team for Chelsea in the EFL Cup last term and also featured on the bench in the Premier League but has been made available for loan this summer. Chelsea are hopeful that he can benefit from spending time on loan at a Championship club or one of the top teams in League One during the 2024/25 campaign.

If the Addicks do decide to pursue a deal for Castledine, they could have an advantage due to the fact they are a London club. Chelsea could also be open to the idea of sending the youngster to Charlton following Conor Gallagher's successful spell at The Valley during the 2019/20 season.

With Championship clubs likely to be keen on Castledine, it could be a difficult deal to complete, but if the midfielder is available, Charlton should at least consider trying to sign him.

Josh Keeley

Charlton are still yet to sign another goalkeeper since the arrival of Will Mannion despite it reportedly being a priority for the club.

The Addicks have failed in their attempts to sign several goalkeepers, including Asmir Begovic, Karl Hein, and Viljami Sinisalo.

Fortunately, Mannion has had a solid start to the season with two clean sheets from two league games, but following Harry Isted's departure to Burton Albion, the Addicks could do with another option between the sticks.

Signing a young shot-stopper on loan to provide cover for Mannion could be a decent choice for Charlton if they cannot find an alternative option before the end of the window. One player who could be considered is Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Keeley.

The Republic of Ireland youth international spent last season on loan at Barnet in the National League, and should be good enough to provide cover for Charlton this season. If not, Ashley Maynard-Brewer is more than capable of deputising for Mannion, despite having a few difficult moments last season.

It is clear that things have not gone to plan for the Addicks this summer in terms of finding another new goalkeeper, but following Mannion's encouraging start, they should be fine if they just sign a backup option on loan, who could potentially turn out to be good enough to compete for the gloves if they find the right target.