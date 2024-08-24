Key Takeaways Cobblers won last weekend but Brady is still looking to add to the squad further.

Brady wants to strengthen his forward options have recently signed Luke Mbete and Samy Chouchane.

Northampton could set sights on Roshaun Mathurin and Dale Taylor.

Northampton Town have had a solid start to their League One campaign, getting off the mark at the second time of asking last weekend against Exeter City.

Jon Brady has made 11 additions to his squad to date this summer, including the likes of Tom Eaves, Callum Morton, Tariqe Fosu and most recently Samy Chouchane.

Cobblers have signed four players on loan so far and EFL clubs can only name a maximum of five in a matchday squad, leaving one spot left for another loan signing.

This summer, Premier League clubs have been keeping hold of their young talent to pad out their pre-season squads, while senior players were away representing their nations at the European Championships and Copa América.

Now both competitions are over, and the top flight has returned to action, an influx of talent will be heading out on loan across the EFL.

Brady has expressed his desire to add to his squad further before the deadline and there is no doubt that Cobblers will utilise the final of their prized loan player slots.

After Saturday’s 2-1 win over Exeter, he said: "We certainly want to add to the squad before the deadline, we need to help support the front line.”

Here, FootballLeagueWorld looks at how Cobblers could utilise their final loan spot...

Roshaun Mathurin

20, Crystal Palace, Forward

Brady has made it no secret he still wants to add to his forward line and Crystal Palace's Roshaun Matherin will offer a fresh dynamic to his options.

Mathurin initially came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before making the switch to London rivals Palace in 2023 and his pace and mazy dribbling would offer a different profile than Brady possesses with Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock.

Northampton have previously been credited with an interest in the winger by South London Press journalist, Edmund Brack, and may look to finalise a deal for the 20-year-old.

A loan would be Mathurin's first taste of senior football. However, Northampton under Brady have made a name for themselves concerning the development of players lacking experience at the senior level, most notably last season's Player of the Season Marc Leonard.

Mathurin in Premier League 2 (TransferMarkt) Matches 35 Goals 4 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 439

Northampton's interest in Mathurin might have cooled with the signing of Fosu, but strength in numbers should not be sniffed at and if Northampton want to add another pacy string to their bow, they should act and complete the acquisition of Mathurin.

Dale Taylor

20, Nottingham Forest, Forward

With uncertainty over Cobblers' forward line, even so early in the season, Brady may look to add a more recognised striker to his options.

Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor still hasn't found a senior club for this season and it looks unlikely that Forest will keep him around to make up the numbers among the youth ranks or first team considering he's already spent two seasons at senior level.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals for Wycombe in all competitions last time out and five in a short spell with Burton Albion at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Dale Taylor in League One (FotMob) 2022/23 2023/24 Matches (started) 20 (19) 42 (34) Goals 5 5 Assists 1 1

The striker stands at six feet tall and is useful in the air, a quality Cobblers lack due to an injury to Eaves, solving the Morton, target man conundrum instantly.

Taylor possesses a great goalscoring instinct, finding the score sheet with an incredible equalising volley at Wembley despite the Chairboys' Bristol Street Motors Trophy final defeat to Peterborough United.

Taylor would add needed firepower and a different complexion to Town's attacking options, having a plethora of attacking talent can only be viewed as a positive by Brady and Cobblers should chase a deal if the Northern Irishman is available.