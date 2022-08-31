Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Burnley

Premier League target Josh Brownhill sends message to Burnley supporters after Millwall win

Published

31 mins ago

on

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has labelled the Clarets’ 2-0 win against Millwall a “perfect home performance” in a message to fans amid links with a move back to the Premier League. 

Football League World reported yesterday that with the Turf Moor outfit now competing back in the Championship after their relegation in 2021/22, both Leicester City and Southampton are among a host of top flight clubs eyeing a late swoop for the 26-year-old.

Brownhill remains a central figure for Vincent Kompany’s side for the time being, however, and played his part as they ran out 2-0 winners against Millwall in Lancashire last night.

Goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez were enough to give the Clarets a third win on the bounce in a game that it appears the in-demand midfielder enjoyed.

He took to Twitter after the game to send a message to supporters – hailing the display as a “perfect home performance” and heaping praise on Rodriguez.

Brownhill still has two years left on his current deal at Turf Moor – having joined from Bristol City in January 2020.

The Verdict

This is certainly not the social media post of a player preparing to leave Burnley so supporters will take heart from the passion he clearly has for the club and his teammates.

It’s far from a confirmation that he will definitely be staying at Turf Moor, however, and should a significant bid come in for Brownhill in the final days of the window, the club may feel that they have to accept it.

The 26-year-old did not look out of place at Premier League level and it is clear to see why there is top flight interest.

It’s been a busy window for the Clarets and it seems the last days will be no different.


