Premier League target Josh Brownhill sends message to Burnley supporters after Millwall win

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has labelled the Clarets’ 2-0 win against Millwall a “perfect home performance” in a message to fans amid links with a move back to the Premier League.

Football League World reported yesterday that with the Turf Moor outfit now competing back in the Championship after their relegation in 2021/22, both Leicester City and Southampton are among a host of top flight clubs eyeing a late swoop for the 26-year-old.

Brownhill remains a central figure for Vincent Kompany’s side for the time being, however, and played his part as they ran out 2-0 winners against Millwall in Lancashire last night.

Goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez were enough to give the Clarets a third win on the bounce in a game that it appears the in-demand midfielder enjoyed.

He took to Twitter after the game to send a message to supporters – hailing the display as a “perfect home performance” and heaping praise on Rodriguez.

Perfect home performance. Can tell I enjoyed Jay Rods goal, what a bloke🤣 #UTC!!!! https://t.co/pfpjHU4Xhz — Josh Brownhill (@Brownhill10) August 30, 2022

Brownhill still has two years left on his current deal at Turf Moor – having joined from Bristol City in January 2020.

Do you love Burnley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

The Verdict

This is certainly not the social media post of a player preparing to leave Burnley so supporters will take heart from the passion he clearly has for the club and his teammates.

It’s far from a confirmation that he will definitely be staying at Turf Moor, however, and should a significant bid come in for Brownhill in the final days of the window, the club may feel that they have to accept it.

The 26-year-old did not look out of place at Premier League level and it is clear to see why there is top flight interest.

It’s been a busy window for the Clarets and it seems the last days will be no different.