Sunderland have become accustomed to fighting to retain their prized assets amid stiff top-flight interest, which is testament to the youth-centred philosophy implemented by the likes of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman in recent times.

It's a strategy which has split opinions and hasn't always borne fruit, but Sunderland are now reaping the rewards of sticking to their guns after recording the Championship's youngest squad over each of the last three seasons. The Black Cats are fourth in the division and will likely remain in that position, with automatic promotion now a distant dream for Regis Le Bris' side.

Youth has been at the heart of their ascension up the league table this term, though. Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, two long-term subjects of domestic and continental top-flight transfer interest, have each been inspired in red and white this season, while the likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Romaine Mundle, Tommy Watson, Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin have also impressed.

Cirkin, who moved to Sunderland rom Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021, has enjoyed a fine campaign. The 22-year-old has made 31 appearances - 27 of those starts - and has established himself among the division's finest full-backs, prompting recent reported interest from ex-club Spurs along with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Championship rivals Leeds.

Dennis Cirkin's Sunderland stats by season via FotMob, as of March 10 Season Apperances Goals Assists 2021/22 41 0 2 2022/23 28 5 1 2023/24 8 0 1 2024/25 32 3 2

However, Cirkin will enter the final year of his contract on Wearside next season and a summer sale may have to be explored if Sunderland fall short in their mission to return to the Premier League. Akin to the likes of Jobe and Rigg, there will be a natural fear of losing Cirkin in any such event, which FLW's Sunderland fan pundit has discussed in more detail.

Sunderland AFC transfer verdict on Dennis Cirkin amid fresh Chelsea, Spurs claim

FLW asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, whether he believes Cirkin will leave in the summer if promotion doesn't happen, or if he needs one more full season in the Championship.

Jack pointed out a recent decline in Cirkin's performances, although he still believes the left-back has "Premier League quality" and could well leave for the top-flight if Sunderland fail to get there come May.

"To be honest, I'd have always said Dennis Cirkin is cut out for the Premier League and I'd still say he is, but he has hit a bad patch recently which makes me think whether these clubs are still going to want him right now," Jack told FLW.

"He's definitely got Premier League quality and I do think he could leave if we don't go up.

"He's a very good player, very good going forward and quite good defensively. He's prone to a mistake now and again but maybe that's just recent, a bit of fatigue, you never know.

"All players have these bad patches, but he's definitely got the potential to be a really good player."

Sunderland AFC may have summer rebuild if promotion pursuit fails

There are going to be a number of players earning significant interest if Sunderland are to spend another season in the Championship. Jobe and Rigg will naturally garner the most interest, and Sunderland could face a battle to retain them regardless of promotion, but players such as Wilson Isidor, Hume, Mayenda and Watson may also have their fair share of admirers.

That's likely to be applicable to Cirkin, too. The left-back has a high ceiling and is more than good enough to have a Premier League career.

Sunderland will hope they can kick-start that by getting there themselves, but the likelihood of that prospect has waned in recent weeks and they will now surely need to successfully gamble on the lottery of the play-offs in order to keep some of their stars at the Stadium of Light beyond this season.