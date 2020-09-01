Premier League striker set for move to Watford ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Watford are locked in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion for the potential signing of Glenn Murray on a seaon-long loan according to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

#BHAFC in talks with #WatfordFC over deal for Glenn Murray — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 1, 2020

Murray has struggled for consistent game time with Brighton and Hove Albion in recent years, and only made 24 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions last term.

He has been with the club since 2017, and has made 285 appearances in total for Brighton, having spent three years with the club earlier in his career.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke revealed that Murray is undergoing a medical at Vicarage Road ahead of a proposed move to Watford, as they look to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is having a medical at Watford ahead of a proposed season-long loan at Vicarage Road. #BHAFC #WatfordFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 1, 2020

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing campaign, and will fancy their chances of a swift return to the top-flight.

Troy Deeney has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, with West Brom amongst the teams interested in landing his signature.

It seems as though Murray could be Deeney’s replacement ahead of the new season, but he’ll be confident in doing just that if Deeney is to depart this summer, with Murray having an impressive record in the Championship.

Watford get the new Championship season under way on Friday 11th September, when they take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This would be a brilliant signing.

Murray obviously hasn’t had the regular minutes he would have hoped for with Brighton and Hove Albion this season, so I’m not surprised to see him being linked with a move elsewhere.

I still think he’s more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Championship, and would be a smart addition to the Watford team ahead of the new season.

If Deeney departs, then Murray would be a brilliant replacement.