Highlights Ipswich Town is off to a strong start in the Championship, winning all of their opening fixtures.

The club has made several new signings, including Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, and is looking to bring in two or three more players before the transfer deadline.

Ipswich is interested in signing a winger, with Jaden Philogene and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi being potential targets. They are also interested in Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, but the Saints are reluctant to let him go. The club is also looking to extend the contracts of existing players, including Sam Morsy and Cameron Burgess.

Ipswich are loving life in the Championship and could still bring in more firepower before the window shuts.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit top of the pile three games into the season, winning all of their opening fixtures.

Victories against Sunderland, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers have resulted in the perfect return to the Championship, carrying last season’s momentum straight into the next.

The Ipswich boss has looked to keep such a run going with reinforcements from the transfer market, most recently the addition of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan.

He joins four other new faces at Portman Road - Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, Omari Hutchinson and the permanent acquisition of George Hirst completing the list.

McKenna is not done there, however, admitting he wants two or three more players before the deadline on September 1st, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

With this in mind, FLW take a look at some potential business Ipswich could complete to top off a perfect month.

Will Ipswich Town sign a new winger?

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

Recent results suggest Ipswich are not in any dire need to do lots of business, but a few smart additions to the squad would not go amiss.

It is reported the Tractor Boys are in the market for a winger with Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene piquing their interest, according to the Athletic. Hull City are leading the race currently in hopes of completing a £5 million deal but Ipswich are said to be monitoring the situation, alongside Stoke City and from abroad.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, meanwhile, is another young star Ipswich have said to be interested in earlier this month, according to Alan Nixon, along with a host of Championship clubs, including Sunderland.

The 20-year-old comes off the back of a high-flying League One campaign, scoring 15 goals with eight assists in a breakthrough year for the winger. His signature would provide another potent threat for the Ipswich attacking quartet, the likes of Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead currently taking charge on either flank.

Could Ipswich bring in Adam Armstrong?

Ipswich Town have shown an interest in the Southampton forward earlier this window and are willing to spend, according to Alan Nixon, but the Saints want to keep hold of their man.

Signing the 26-year-old would be a major sign of intent and another serious warning sign for the rest of the division if his previous goalscoring record at this level is anything to go by.

In his final two seasons at Blackburn Rovers, he scored 44 league goals with 11 assists - 28 of those goals coming in the 2020/21 season before moving to the south coast.

With forward options of Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and George Hirst, the latter the go-to man to lead the line for McKenna, Town are not full of prolific strikers despite their attacking dominance as a unit. His ability to play off the left-hand side provides versatility within the attacking quartet too while providing options to be used off the bench, meaning no respite for Championship defences.

Contract extensions

The end of the window presents an opportunity to tie down some of the existing talent already at McKenna's disposal.

Sam Morsy has already stated his desire to extend his deal at Portman Road with the captain suggesting he would love to see out his career at the club.

Speaking to Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times, he said: "Definitely. I'm loving my time at the club, feel really settled and I'm really enjoying my football. It's an honour to captain this club, it really is."

Other players heading to the end of their contracts include Cameron Burgess, with the club boasting an option in their favour to end his stay by one-year, something which should be activated after playing 33 times last season and playing an integral role once again this year.