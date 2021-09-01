‘Premier League standard’ – Paddy Kenny expresses delight at one Sheffield United signing

Paddy Kenny insists that Conor Hourihane is a “Premier League standard’ player after signing for Sheffield United.

Hourihane became United’s second summer signing the day before deadline day, with the Irishman penning a loan move from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has excelled at this level before, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists to help Villa win promotion in 2018/19.

Last season, the Irishman joined Swansea on loan in the second half of the campaign, scoring five goals in 24 games as the Swans reached the play-off final.

He’s now back in the Championship having been unable to work his way back into contention at Villa, with the Blades swooping for his signature.

Hourihane was one of four players to arrive at Bramall Lane over the summer, with Ben Davies, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen also signing.

Speaking to Football Insider about Hourihane, though, Paddy Kenny expressed his delight at getting a “Premier League standard” player over the line.

He said: “Listen to me, getting him over the line, he’s definitely Premier League standard.

“To have someone of his calibre in that team, that creative player, it’s exactly what they need really. He’s a great signing.”

The Verdict

I think Hourihane is a top signing for Sheffield United.

I know they may be blessed with midfielder such as John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, who are perhaps of similar profile to Hourihane.

But the 30-year-old is a proven performer at this level and is capable of scoring goals and registering assists from midfield.

Having that goal threat from the middle of the park should be beneficial for the Blades, and having a player of his quality and creativity should also be massive for them.