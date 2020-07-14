Premier League sides eyeing up moves for Middlesbrough ace

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Spence has come up leaps and bounds for Boro particularly in the second-half of the season, after being handed a first-team chance by Jonathan Woodgate in December.

The full-back made his first appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Charlton in December, and he has since played 21 times this season in total.

Spence has been a shining light for Boro in what are dark times for the club, with Neil Warnock’s side sitting only two points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play this term.

Warnock has recently compared Spence to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Boro full-back loving to get forward and create attacks for the Teesside club, as well as scoring one goal this term.

Now, the Telegraph claim that Premier League clubs are eyeing up Spence ahead of a potential summer swoop, which could be made easier if Boro fall down into League One.

Which clubs are interested in Spence remains to be seen, though the Telegraph have identified Spurs, West Ham and Southampton as possible destinations for the 19-year-old.

The Verdict

Spence is a real talent and he is bound to play at the highest level going forward.

Full-backs are now so important in modern-day football, and Spence’s ability to rampage forward and join in with attacks makes him a potentially useful and exciting option for top-flight sides.

Boro will be reluctant to lose him this summer, but if the price is right, they may look to sell.