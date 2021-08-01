Premier League side weighing up £6m offer for Nottingham Forest ace

Brentford are set to make a fresh £6million bid for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson is a player in serious demand ahead of the new season, with the likes of Brentford, Leicester and Leeds already having been linked with the young Wales international.

Johnson spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, scoring 13 goals and chipping in with a number of assists for the Imps.

He’s now back at Forest for pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, scoring goals against Port Vale and Alfreton Town in friendly matches.

But Johnson is wanted by the Premier League, with Brentford already having a £3.5million bid turned down for the winger, as per the Athletic.

Now, The Sun on Sunday report that Brentford are set to make a fresh bid worth £6million to sign Johnson.

It is also claimed that the Bees may look to offer a player in exchange for the midfielder, who Forest want to sign a new deal.

The Verdict

This would be a very interesting offer for Forest to receive.

It is clear that the Reds are struggling to bring in new players and their transfer activity has been really slow thus far, and it may take a big-money sale to allow them to splash the cash and make signings.

Forest will not want to sell Brennan Johnson though as he has everything they lacked last season – pace, potential and goal threat.

It’s a really tough decision for the club to make.