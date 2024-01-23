Highlights Fulham are interested in signing Swansea City midfielder Charlie Patino from Arsenal. He is seen as a player with high potential and resale value.

Fulham are interested in signing Swansea City midfielder Charlie Patino from parent club Arsenal, according to FootballTransfers.com

The 20-year-old moved to south Wales on a season-long loan in August and is one of Arsenal's brightest youth products, having spent the last two seasons as a regular at Championship level despite only turning 20 in October.

The midfielder, who made his England U21 debut in September, is an attractive signing for Premier League clubs thanks to his performances in the Championship coupled with his age and nationality, meaning he'll have a potentially high resale value in years to come.

Fulham's interest in Charlie Patino

FootballTransfers.com have reported that Patino has caught the eye of Fulham boss Marco Silva thanks to his performances at Swansea this season.

It's reported that the West London club made an approach for Patino earlier on in the window but parent club Arsenal have conveyed that there are no plans to recall the youngster from his loan spell with Swansea.

However, a summer move for Patino remains a possibility with the youngster seen as a player full of potential.

Fulham aren't the only club who have been linked with Patino, with Italian giants Juventus linked with the player, according to The Sun in December.

Meanwhile, TalkSport reported that Barcelona were said to be interested in the Arsenal man back in November 2022, showing just how highly-rated the 20-year-old is.

However, it seems like Patino will spend the rest of the season with Swansea unless anything drastic happens during the last week of the transfer window.

Charlie Patino's 2023/24 season at Swansea City

It's been a difficult season for Swansea and that has affected Patino's playing time in recent weeks, with experienced Championship player Jay Fulton favoured over him as the club look to move up the table.

Michael Duff, who brought Patino to the club, was sacked in early December and Patino has been used from the bench in recent times under interim boss Alan Sheehan and new manager Luke Williams.

Charlie Patino's time in the Championship - Transfermarkt (23/01/2024) Season Club P G A 2022/23 Blackpool 37 3 4 2023/24 Swansea 23 4 4

Patino has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Swansea this season, but has started just 13 Championship games in total, making just three league starts since the 4th November, one of which he was taken off at half-time.

According to Sofascore, Patino has scored three league goals from an xG of 1.54, showing he's clinical in front of goal, and he averages an 82% passing success rate.

He also has a successful dribble rate of 58%, makes 0.8 tackles per game and recovers 2.9 balls per game.

Under new boss Luke Williams, Patino will be looking for a regular starting berth as he and the club look to end the season on a positive note.

When given the chance, the Arsenal man has played well, scoring four goals and registering four assists, not bad at all given his lack of starts.

It's clear that Patino is a very talented player, and he'll be hoping that with a few more starts he can help Swansea move up the table and prove to his parent club that he's ready to be given a chance at Premier League level, whether that's with Arsenal or elsewhere.