Premier League side set to launch offer for Blackpool star

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth are preparing a £1m offer for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, as per The Sun.

The 23-year-old has been linked with several clubs in recent months and that’s no real surprise considering the form that the former Everton man has been in, recording eight goals and three assists in 45 competitive appearances for the Seasiders during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nottingham Forest have had several offers rejected for his services with Fulham also believed to have been interested, though it’s currently unclear whether either will make a fresh approach for his services following their promotion to the top flight.

Leicester City were also interested in recruiting the 23-year-old months ago according to a report in February from TEAMtalk, though they have seemingly not acted on their initial interest as things stand.

This has given Scott Parker’s side a shot at bringing him in once more, submitting a bid worth more than £3m in January but with just one year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road, they are planning to launch a fresh £1m offer.

It’s currently unclear whether officials in Lancashire would be willing to accept a fee of that size for a player that has become crucial to the Seasiders’ cause over the past year.

The Verdict:

For that amount of money, Michael Appleton’s side would be better off keeping him because he’s worth a lot more than £1m despite his current contract situation.

At this stage, it’s unlikely they will get him tied down to fresh terms considering the interest he previously generated from other teams, so they should be prepared to lose him for nothing next summer if they don’t receive a respectable bid during this window or in the winter.

He will only have six months left on his contract by the time January comes around so this window may be their best opportunity to generate the biggest possible fee they can for his services.

On the pitch, his contributions could potentially go a long way in steering the Lancashire side away from danger because it’s currently unclear how Appleton will get on during his first season back at Bloomfield Road.

Having a game-changer in Bowler at his disposal would be useful, so unless they have a couple of replacements lined up and ready to come in and fill the void the winger will leave, they shouldn’t be cashing in on him and certainly not for £1m.