Premier League side secure deal for Derby County player

Brighton have completed the signing of 16-year-old Derby County centre back Kain Ryan, a report from Derbyshire Live has revealed.

Having joined the Rams as an 11-year-old, Ryan has worked his way through the youth ranks at the club seemingly impressing in the process.

Indeed, the teenager’s performances have seen him capped by England at youth level something which apparently caught the attention of scouts from across the country.

Now, despite only signing a two-year scholarship to join Derby’s Under 18s side during the summer, the defender has moved on to pastures new.

That’s after it was announced that Ryan has signed what is apparently a long-term contract with Brighton, who are claimed to have held off interest from a number of other top-flight clubs to secure his services.

Derbyshire Live quote a statement from Ryan’s management group, Route One Sports Management, as saying: “Now officially a Brighton and Hove Albion player, Kain is looking forward to his new chapter and the season ahead.

“He would also like to thank Derby County and the academy staff for their support during his time there.”

It is suggested that the deal is not directly related to Derby’s administration, which leaves them bottom of the Championship table after a 21-point deduction, 16 points from safety.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be rather disappointing for those of a Derby County persuasion.

Given the progress he has already made, and the level of interest there was in him, it does seem as though Ryan could have been a big asset in the future for the Rams.

However, Derby’s current financial situation means that was always going to be hard for the club to retain his services amid interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, given the chances to prove himself at Premier League level that he could get with a move such as this, you can’t really blame Ryan for being open to that switch to Brighton.