Brentford have taken an interest in Burnley right-back Connor Roberts again ahead of the summer transfer window, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

The Welshman has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Clarets this season, playing a big part in guiding Vincent Kompany's side back to the Premier League.

In fact, it was his goal against Middlesbrough earlier this month that allowed the Lancashire side to win promotion at the Riverside, with both his defensive and attacking contributions proving to be valuable for the Clarets.

How has Connor Roberts performed at Burnley this season?

He was one of several existing Burnley players who had experienced life at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche but had to adapt to a completely different style of play under current manager Kompany.

Like many of his teammates, he has been able to do that successfully, recording four goals and three assists in 38 league appearances this term with both him and fellow full-back Ian Maatsen proving to be real assets in the final third.

Also registering a goal and an assist in the FA Cup, Roberts will be extremely pleased with his efforts and has certainly done all he can in his quest to be a regular starter in the top flight next term.

What's the state of play at right-back for Burnley?

Vitinho can operate in this position and that's a big boost for the Clarets because he could potentially step in if Roberts goes, although he hasn't been a regular starter this term and may take some time to adapt to the English top flight.

Matt Lowton is another right-back that could come in - but he is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town and could depart the club on the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Max Johnston is one of many players who have been linked with a switch to Turf Moor - but it remains to be seen whether he would most weeks if this switch did happen.

Would a move to Brentford be good for Connor Roberts?

The Bees do have options in this area with both Aaron Hickey and Mads Roerslev at their disposal, so it won't be an easy task for Roberts to secure regular game time if one or both of them remain at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With this in mind and the fact he's likely to be regularly involved for his current team next season, it makes no real sense for him to move on at the moment.

In fairness, Thomas Frank's men have solidified their place in the top flight under their current boss and are on course to remain at the top level for the long term.

It remains to be seen whether the Clarets can spend a while back in the top tier too - but they have a good chance of doing so under Kompany who has done exceptionally well with the Lancashire side and could continue to generate interest from other clubs.

This is why Roberts should be looking to stay put at this stage, although he shouldn't rule out a Turf Moor exit altogether if a good opportunity comes along. It's interesting that the Bees have kept an eye on him because they were interested in the Wales international before, so this is a potential switch to keep tabs on.