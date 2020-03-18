Premier League side monitoring West Brom star ahead of potential transfer

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Matheus Pereira after his outstanding season with West Brom in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder is on loan at The Hawthorns from Sporting Lisbon and he has established himself as one of the best players at the club, and the league, with his displays in the past seven-and-a-half months.

Pereira has weighed in with six goals and 12 assists in the second tier and it’s a matter of time before Albion secure the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

An £8.25m transfer will be triggered once the 23-year-old has played a certain amount of games for the Baggies, with the Coronavirus crisis stopping that from happening right now.

Whilst there’s nothing to suggest Pereira won’t become a West Brom player, Football Insider have revealed that the Hammers are showing an interest in the left-footer and could consider a summer deal, although they stress that seems unlikely if Albion win promotion.

The report adds that bringing in more creativity is a priority for the Londoners and they have been impressed with Pereira.

The verdict

In truth, you can’t see much coming from this as Albion are going to sign Pereira permanently and the only way he would consider leaving is if they didn’t win promotion but that seems unlikely.

So, this won’t concern Albion fans just yet and realistically they would know that Pereira could leave if they aren’t playing Premier League football next season – for a significant profit.

Pereira’s performances since he arrived in England have been brilliant, so it’s no surprise to see West Ham are interested but his focus will be on helping Albion over the line when the season resumes.

