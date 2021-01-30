Premier League side monitoring Derby County players as takeover saga drags on

West Ham are keeping tabs on five Derby County players as they look to take advantage of the Rams’ difficult financial position, although any moves may not happen until the summer.

As has been well-documented, the Championship side are in an uncertain position right now, as Sheikh Khaled’s potential takeover still hasn’t gone through.

Even though it had been approved in November, it’s still not been completed, and that has resulted in Derby’s players not getting paid on time.

Therefore, reports have emerged suggesting the Rams may need to cash in on some of their most talented youngsters, and it appears West Ham are closely monitoring the situation.

That’s after the reliable @exWHUemployee claimed that the Hammers are scouting Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Morgan Whittaker.

The five players have all broken through in the past 18 months, and all feature heavily in Wayne Rooney’s plans right now, as the rookie boss looks to guide the club to safety.

Despite West Ham’s interest, the update does state that any formal offers may not be lodged until the summer.

The verdict

Derby are in a vulnerable position right now, so news like this shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

If the takeover doesn’t go through, and the fresh investment doesn’t arrive, the reality is that they will have to sell players, and the five mentioned are going to have plenty of suitors.

So, this is something to watch if the takeover doesn’t happen, but everyone connected to the club will hope an announcement arrives in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.