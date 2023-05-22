Watford and Swansea City face competition from West Ham for the signing of Bryan Reynolds this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers are one of the clubs monitoring the future of the US international.

Swansea and Watford have previously been credited with an interest in the AS Roma player.

Who is Bryan Reynolds?

Reynolds has spent the season out on loan with Belgian side Westerlo, where he has made 27 league appearances as the side sits sixth in the table.

It is expected that the 21-year-old will depart Roma as a result, given a lack of first teams opportunities in the squad under Jose Mourinho.

The American has played for just one minute in Serie A under the Portuguese, failing to impress him during his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian giants initially signed him in a deal believed to be worth up to £6.4 million, beating out the likes of Juventus and Club Brugge to his signature.

But his time in Italy is now looking like it will be coming to an end amid interest from a number of clubs in England.

Would Bryan Reynolds be a good signing for Swansea City or Watford?

Reynolds will be hoping his next club will give him the opportunity to kickstart his career having stalled out since making the switch to Europe from FC Dallas.

The full back is a promising talent who could be a good fit at the right club.

It is understood that he would be eligible for a working permit, meaning the only stumbling block to a potential deal will be agreeing terms with Roma and the player.

The Serie A side will be hoping to recoup as much of their original cost in Reynolds as they can get, meaning this could be on the expensive side for a club like Swansea.

Watford should have a bit more money to play with this summer, but only West Ham can offer Premier League football, giving them the ultimate edge in this race.

Who will sign Bryan Reynolds this summer?

Reynolds will want to find the right balance between potential game time and the opportunity to play at the highest level.

West Ham offer Premier League football, but will he be able to compete in the side on a regular basis?

This could be what allows Watford or Swansea to steal a march in the race for his signature, as he should be a natural fit in either team.

If he needs to take the step down a level in order to ensure regular game time, then it’s something he should seriously be considering.