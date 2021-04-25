Premier League side interested in Norwich City man as replacement for Manchester City target

Aston Villa are considering a move for Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell when the summer transfer window reopens, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Cantwell has scored six goals and provided four assists in 31 league appearances for the Canaries this season, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Now it seems as though that is starting to attract attention from some of those clubs already in the top-flight of English football.

According to this latest report, Aston Villa are considering a move for Cantwell this summer, as a possible replacement for Jack Grealish.

It is thought that the Midlands club are bracing themselves for a bid from Manchester City for Grealish, and know they will need to replace the England international if he moves on.

Villa are said to be considering Cantwell as a potential target to fill that role, and it has been suggested that Norwich could be willing to let the 23-year-old leave for a fee of around £30million.

A graduate of Norwich’s academy, Cantwell made his 100th senior appearance for the club in their 3-1 win at QPR on Saturday afternoon.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Cantwell’s contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting option for Villa to consider here.

We have seen how big a loss Grealish is for them when he has been injured this season, so it is hard to see them moving forward as a club if he leaves and they do not replace him in the transfer market.

You can understand why Villa might consider Cantwell as a potential option to fill that role, given he is rather similar to Grealish in terms of his playing style, and the position he takes up on the pitch.

However, Cantwell’s returns have not been quite as prolific as Grealish’s, even when he has been in the second-tier this season, meaning it could be something of a risk for Villa to pin their hopes on him here, although admittedly not many do have the same influence as the talismanic 25-year-old.