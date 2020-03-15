Premier League side handed advantage in race to sign QPR attacker

Tottenham has emerged as the favourites to complete the signing of attacker Eberechi Eze from QPR in the summer transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Eze has been in outstanding form for Rangers this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 37 league appearances this season, helping his side to 13th in the Championship table, six points off the play-off spots with nine games of the season remaining.

That is something that perhaps not surprisingly something that has caught the attention of several Premier League sides, with Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Spurs all said to be interested in the attacker, although it seems it is the latter who are now in pole position to secure his signature.

According to the latest reports, QPR are demanding a fee of around £20million for Eze, something which is thought to have put off both Palace and the Blades, leaving Tottenham with a clear run to complete a move for Eze.

It has been suggested that one possible way in which the Premier League side could complete the signing of Eze, is by offering another player to QPR as part of a swap deal.

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Eze’s current contract with QPR, securing his future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does seem to be something that makes sense.

Given Spurs recent exploits, it is no real surprise that they are financially stronger than Palace or newly promoted Sheffield United, and the North London club should be able to easily afford the £20million asking price.

It will however, be interesting to see what Eze himself makes of this latest development in the battle for his services.

While the profile of Tottenham will obviously make them an appealing prospect for the 21-year-old, you wonder whether he may have seen a Sheffield United or Crystal Palace as a more appropriate stepping stone for his career, given the increased opportunities for game time they may have given him.